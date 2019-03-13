Crescent City Auction Gallery's Important Spring Estates Auction will be held March 23rd-24th, online and in New Orleans

Two bird depictions by George Louis Viavant (New Orleans, 1872-1925), titled Natur Morte of a Snipe and Natur Morte of a Pheasant (lots 307 and 308, each est. $4,000-$8,000). Unusual, circa 1880 American carved mahogany cabinet desk executed in the style of Wooten (est. $1,000-$2,000). Offerings by other Louisiana artists will feature an oil on board painting by Steele Burden (1900-1995), titled Swamp Cabin with Black Figure on the Porch, unsigned (est. $2,500-$3,500). Fabergé items will include an early 20th century Russian enamel gilt silver Easter egg, a gold and silver guilloche enamel perfume bottle and Fabergé-style vermeil silver flowers. Early 20th century French gilt bronze nine-light chandelier, 35 inches in height and 24 inches in diameter (est. $800-$1,200).

An 1880 American carved mahogany cabinet desk made in the style of Wooten and two bird depictions by New Orleans artist George Louis Viavant are two top lots.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An unusual, 1880 American carved mahogany cabinet desk executed in the style of Wooten, two bird depictions by New Orleans artist George Louis Viavant and three wonderful objects by Fabergé are just a few of the expected highlights in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important Spring Estates Auction, scheduled for the weekend of March 23rd and 24th.The 942-lot, weekend auction event is being held online as well as in Crescent City’s spacious gallery, located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, starting at 9 am on Saturday, March 23rd (lots 1-550) and 10 am Sunday, March 24th (lots 551-942). Both times are Central. Internet bidding will be provided by the two popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.The two bird depictions by George Louis Viavant (New Orleans, 1872-1925), titled Natur Morte of a Snipe and Natur Morte of a Pheasant (lots 307 and 308), are each expected to bring $4,000-$8,000. Both are signed, dated and placed lower left and measure 22 ½ inches by 15 inches. Mr. Viavant painted birds, fish and small game he knew from his hunting days outside New Orleans.The Fabergé items include an early 20th century Russian enamel gilt silver Easter egg, attributed to Feodor Ruckert (est. $2,000-$4,000); an early 20th century gold and silver guilloche enamel perfume bottle with the maker’s mark for Feodor Afanasiev (est. $1,000-$2,000); and Fabergé-style vermeil silver flowers (2) with nephrite jade leaves, in a crystal vase (est. $1,500-$2,500); as well as a large collection of Russian icons.The rest of the auction is jam-packed with the broad mix of merchandise people have come to expect from a Crescent City auction: fine period French and American furniture, antique clocks, original artworks by New Orleans and other regional artists, bronzes, sterling silver and estate jewelry, to include emeralds, sapphires, rubies, diamonds, tanzanites and South Seas pearls.Also offered will be a selection of Chitimacha and Choctaw Indian baskets; a Newcomb College art pottery moon and moss baluster vase, made in 1922 by Anna Frances Simpson, 5 ¼ inches tall (est. $1,200-$1,800); and an early 20th century French gilt bronze nine-light chandelier, 35 inches in height and 24 inches in diameter, expected to realize $800-$1,200.French period furniture will be offered in abundance and will include the following fine pieces:• A 19th century Louis XV-style carved oak buffet a deux corps (a buffet with two bodies, which split apart, for easy transport and delivery), 90 ¾ inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500).• A 19th century Louis XVI-style carved walnut double-door armoire, 106 inches tall by 61 inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000).Also from France is a Louis XV-style gilt and gesso over-the-mantel mirror, made around 1890, measuring 69 inches tall by 41 inches wide (est. $800-$1,200). Period American furniture will be headed by a 19th century carved mahogany winged griffin center table attributed to the renowned New York cabinetmaker R.J. Horner, 30 inches tall by 40 inches in width (est. $3,000-$5,000).Original artworks by New Orleans painters will include an early 20th century oil wash and pencil work by Alexander J. Drysdale (1870-1934), titled Moss Draped Oak with Pirogue, 17 inches by 27 ¼ inches (est. $2,500-$3,500); and an oil on board by Newton Howard (1912-1984), titled The Salt Mines (1935), signed and dated, measuring 23 inches by 17 inches (est. $1,000-$2,000).Offerings by other Louisiana artists will feature an oil on board painting by Steele Burden (1900-1995), titled Swamp Cabin with Black Figure on the Porch, unsigned, 23 ½ inches by 19 ½ inches (est. $2,500-$3,500); and an oil on artist board by Alberta Kinsey (1875-1952), titled Still Life of Flowers in a White Vase, artist signed and 18 inches by 14 ¼ inches (est. $1,000-$2,000).Additional artworks will include an oil on curved Masonite by Purvis Young (Fla., b. 1943), titled Three Angels with Halos, signed upper right and 19 ¾ inches by 42 ½ inches (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a pastel work by William Tolliver (Miss., 1951-2000), titled Musician Playing Two Horns, signed lower right, presented in a 22 ½ inch by 14 inch rustic frame (est. $1,500-$2,500).Decorative items will feature a five-piece sterling silver tea and coffee service, circa 1940, by M. Fred Hirsch, weighing 68.45 troy oz. (est. $1,000-$2,000); a gilt bronze allegorical figure by Eugene Antoine Aizelin (French, 1821-1902), titled Astronomy, 12 inches tall (est. $700-$1,200); and an unusual 19th century gilt bronze mounted black marble castle clock (est. $600-$900).Also sold will be a collection of more than 20 unique canes, some being offered in multiples and carrying pre-sale estimates ranging from $200 at the low end to $2,000 at the top range. Lots include a rare 19th century Pepper Box dagger gun cane (est. $1,000-$2,000); a 19th century steel percussion cap rifle cane (est. $600-$900); and two novelty flask canes (one lot, est. $400-$800).Previews will be held beginning Thursday, March 14th, from 10-5 Central time (except on Sunday, when the gallery is closed). A late evening preview will also be held, on Wednesday, March 20th, from 5-7 pm. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time on Friday, March 22nd. A printed catalog is available on request. Please call or e-mail the gallery.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the March 23rd-24th Estates Catalog Auction, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates posted frequently.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.