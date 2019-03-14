BlueStar Senior Veterans Foundation Announces its Founding Donation Made by Jim Gladney and Missy Gladney

Admiral Robert Wray James Gladney and Melissa Gladney

James S. Gladney and his wife Melissa M. Gladney are thrilled to support the launch of the BlueStar Senior Veterans Foundation.

My father, Arthur James “Lee” Gladney, Sr. taught me the true meaning of Servant Leadership by his example of honor, courage and commitment in the face of adversity.” — James S. Gladney

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Star Senior Veterans Foundation announced today that Jim Gladney and Missy Gladney have made the founding donation to establish its 501(c)3 public charity. The foundation was established to provide aging-at-home technology services to deserving senior veterans and their spouses or widows. Jim Gladney is the Chairman & CEO of Portfolio Solutions®, a wealth management firm headquartered in Troy, MI.

Rear Admiral Robert O. Wray, US Navy (Ret.) said, “James Gladney and Missy Gladney are both from proud military families and have been my close friends and business associates for over 30 years. Jim and I worked together over the past year to conceive the idea of creating this foundation to assist those senior veterans who are in need of senior tech services but couldn’t afford them. The Jim & Missy Gladney Charitable Fund provided a generous contribution to establish our foundation and have pledged their ongoing support. Without the assistance of James Gladney and Melissa Gladney, this great resource to help senior veterans and their families wouldn’t have been possible. On behalf of the Blue Star Senior Veterans Foundation, Blue Star Senior Tech and all veterans who have proudly served our country, we express our deepest gratitude to James S. Gladney & Missy Gladney and their family.”

James S. Gladney stated, “My father, Arthur James “Lee” Gladney, Sr. was a Marine who served for five years in WWII fighting in the Pacific Theatre. He was only 15 years old when he volunteered to enlist in the Marines just a few days after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He taught me the true meaning of Servant Leadership by his example of honor, courage, and commitment in the face of adversity. Though others called him a hero, he rarely spoke of his service and never used it as a tool for personal gain or professional advantage. He was humbly grateful to have had the opportunity to serve his country honorably as a proud Marine.”

Melissa M. Gladney said, “My father, Richard Frederick Albert served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a patriot who dedicated his life to the service of others. Our family includes a number of veterans and current active duty service members and we hope to honor them by this donation and our continued support of the Blue Star Senior Veterans Foundation.”

About James S. Gladney

James Gladney is the Chairman and CEO of Portfolio Solutions®, a national, full-service provider of integrated wealth planning and investment management services. Portfolio Solutions® has been helping clients since 1999 to work confidently toward achieving their long-term financial goals. Portfolio Solutions® has a long-standing and enduring commitment to index investing strategies, with more than $1.4 billion in client investment assets under management.1 For more information, visit https://portfoliosolutions.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 As of February 28, 2019

About BlueStar SeniorTech

Founded in 2013, BlueStar SeniorTech’s mission is to help aging seniors, veterans and their family members age safely within the comfort of their homes. BlueStar began offering aging-in-place technology and other products to non-veterans in 2015 because of increased consumer demand. The company offers a combination of aging-in-place technology products and services to help seniors remain healthy, safe in their homes and connected with their loved ones. BlueStar is veteran-owned, and it is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). BlueStar is committed to hiring veterans, including disabled and wounded service members.

Visit www.bluestarvetfoundation.org



