New Research on IoT Cloud Market 2019-2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2019

In 2017, the global IoT Cloud market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global IoT Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Intel Corporation
Ayla Networks
Artik Cloud
AWS IOT
GE Predix
Google
Microsoft
IBM Watson IoT
ThingWorx
Salesforce IoT Cloud
Telit DeviceWise
Xively
Zebra Zatar Cloud
WebNMS
Oracle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Information Processing
Signal Communication
Other

Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Energy & Power
Oil & Gas
Metals & Mining
Healthcare
Agriculture
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

