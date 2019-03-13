Research Deliver Insight into Board sports Market 2019-2025

Wise.Guy.

Board sports Market

Description: -

Board sports are sports that are played with some sort of board as the primary equipment. These sports take place on a variety of terrain, from paved flat-ground and snow-covered hills to water and air. Most board sports are considered action sports or extreme sports, and thus often appeal to youth. A large proportion of youth partaking in these sports, together with aesthetic damage to property from sports like skateboarding, has led to many board sports being marginalized by the greater world of sports in the past. However, many board sports are ever-more frequently gaining mainstream recognition, and with this recognition have enjoyed wider broadcast, sponsorship and inclusion in institutional sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

Scope of the Report:

The global Board sports market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Board sports volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Board sports market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Aloha Boardsports

Billabong International

Body Glove International

Globe International

Gul Surf

Meta-Sports

Nike Skateboarding

Hurley

O’Neill

Quiksilver

Rip Curl

Salomon Snowboarding

SKF Bearings

Volcom

The Burton

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water

Land

Snow

Sand

Air

Off-paved surface

Segment by Application

Personal

Sport game

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Boardsports Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Boardsports

1.2 Boardsports Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Boardsports Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water

1.2.3 Land

1.2.4 Snow

1.2.5 Sand

1.2.6 Air

1.2.7 Off-paved surface

1.3 Boardsports Segment by Application

1.3.1 Boardsports Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Sport game

1.4 Global Boardsports Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Boardsports Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Boardsports Market Size

1.5.1 Global Boardsports Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Boardsports Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Boardsports Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Boardsports Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Boardsports Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Boardsports Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Boardsports Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Boardsports Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Boardsports Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Boardsports Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…...More

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Boardsports Business

7.1 Aloha Boardsports

7.1.1 Aloha Boardsports Boardsports Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Boardsports Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Aloha Boardsports Boardsports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Billabong International

7.2.1 Billabong International Boardsports Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Boardsports Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Billabong International Boardsports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Body Glove International

7.3.1 Body Glove International Boardsports Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Boardsports Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Body Glove International Boardsports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Globe International

7.4.1 Globe International Boardsports Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Boardsports Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Globe International Boardsports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Gul Surf

7.5.1 Gul Surf Boardsports Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Boardsports Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Gul Surf Boardsports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Meta-Sports

7.6.1 Meta-Sports Boardsports Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Boardsports Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Meta-Sports Boardsports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nike Skateboarding

7.7.1 Nike Skateboarding Boardsports Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Boardsports Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nike Skateboarding Boardsports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hurley

7.8.1 Hurley Boardsports Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Boardsports Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hurley Boardsports Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued......

