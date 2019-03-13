Global GPS Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 GPS Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The Global Positioning System (GPS) market is estimated to be growing at a significant rate during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to the growth of the global GPS market include increasing demand of GPS enabled devices, rising adoption of GPS technology in transportation and logistics, a growing number of a multifunctional mobile devices such as smartphone and tablet, and low cost and easy integration into other technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things). However, electronic data retention and privacy concerns serve as the barrier to the growth of the market. moreover, the increasing trend of location-based services and increasing collaboration among market players create a future opportunity for the growth of the market.

The global GPS market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the global GPS market is segmented into a covert GPS tracker, standalone GPS tracker, and others. Moreover, on the basis of application, the market is further diversified into transportation & logistics, government and defense, healthcare and others such as surveying in the construction industry. Furthermore, the market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global GPS market attributed to the increasing demand for GPS enabled devices and rising adoption of GPS technology in transportation and logistics. Further, the Asia-pacific region is projected to exhibit significant growth in the global GPS market during the forecast period. This is due to growing number of a multifunctional mobile device such as smartphone & tablet and low cost & easy integration into other technologies.

Some of the key players operating in the global GPS market include Google Inc., MiTAC International Corp., Garmin Ltd., Starcom Systems Ltd., and others. These players adopt a number of strategies such as partnership and collaboration, and merger and acquisition. The primary strategy adopted by the company is partnership and collaboration. The players adopt such strategies to sustain in the competitive market and enhance their market presence globally.

Research Methodology

The market study of the GPS market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary Sources Include-

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended GPS tracking system providers, electronic devices manufacturer and government organization for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis market size and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation-

Global GPS Market Research and Analysis by Type

Global GPS Market Research and Analysis by Application

Global GPS Market Research and Analysis by Region

The Report Covers-

Comprehensive research methodology of the global GPS market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global GPS market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global GPS market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.Companies Mentioned

1. AC Global Systems

2. Actsoft, Inc.

3. AirIQ, Inc.

4. Apex Protect GPS

5. ATrack Technology, Inc.

6. Avidyne Corp.

7. Boston Global Tracking

8. Calamp Corp.

9. Casa Global Sdn. Bhd.

10. ClearPathGPS, Inc.

11. FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

12. Garmin Ltd.

13. Global Telemetrics Ltd.

14. Global Tracking Group, LLC.

15. Google, Inc.

16. Hemisphere GNSS

17. Johnson Outdoors, Inc.

18. KVH Industries, Inc.

19. Maestro Wireless Solutions Ltd.

20. Meitrack Group

21. MiTAC Holdings Corp.

22. NovAtel, Inc.

23. Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

24. Roadpoint Ltd.

25. Rock Seven Mobile Services Ltd.

26. Sierra Wireless, Inc.

27. Starcom Systems Ltd.

28. Trimble, Inc.

29. V Zone International LLC

30. Xirgo Technologies, Inc.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

CHAPTER 2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendation

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations

CHAPTER 3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Increasing Demand of GPS Enabled Devices Across the Globe

3.1.2. Rising Adoption of GPS Technology in Transportation and Logistics

3.1.3. Growing Number of Multifunctional Mobile Device Such as Smartphones and Tablets

3.1.4. Low Cost and Easy Integration into Other Technologies such as IoT

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Electronic Data Retention and Privacy Concerns

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Increasing Trend of Location Based Services

3.3.2. Rising Internet Penetration in Emerging Economies Across the Globe

CHAPTER 4. Market Segmentation



