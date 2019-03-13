Global Battery Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Battery Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global battery market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to strong demand for consumer electronics, growing demand for transportation and fuel saving. Government incentives for cleaner transportation and new hybrid and electric automotive models from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The demand for batteries used in automobiles, two-wheelers, aircraft, and marine vessels is directly proportional to the demand for these modes of transportation. Rising popularity of consumer electronics on a global level is expected to result in high lithium ion batteries over the forecast period. High demand for portable electronics including smartphones, LCD displays, tablets and wearable devices such as fitness bands propel battery market growth.

Electric power is cheaper and cleaner than conventional fuels, which helps in the reduction of CO2 emissions which are responsible for global warming. Technological advancements in the field of alternative fueled vehicles such as electric vehicles are estimated to present an attractive opportunity for the market players. Stringent emission norms by governments of developed nations including the US and UK coupled with rising focus towards fuel efficiency is expected to propel market demand. Moreover, the increasing growth in smart grid technologies has given rise to the need for stability and management of electricity within grids.

Global battery market is segmented on the basis of category, type, and application. On the basis of type, the market is further sub-divided into primary battery and secondary battery. Based on the type, the market Li-Ion battery, Ni-MH battery, Nickel Cadmium battery, lead acid battery, and other batteries. Moreover, as per application, the market is further diversified as an automotive application, industrial application, household application, telecommunication, and other applications.

The global battery market is further analyzed into the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global battery market due to the high adoption of consumer electronics in the region. Moreover, India and China are key manufacturing countries in the consumer electronics segment owing to the availability of skilled labor and low production and setup costs. Moreover, North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth on account of rising electric vehicle production.

Some of the key players operating in the global battery market include Exide Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Saft Groupe SA, and Panasonic Corporation, among others. At present, the growth strategies that largely drive market include product launch, acquisition, and partnership. For instance, Saft along with the ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in October 2018, has developed a new lithium-ion battery system for submarines with a much higher lifetime.

The report is intended to battery manufacturer, automotive company, aerospace and defense industry, government organization, for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

