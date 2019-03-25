Calling All Saints Fans to Help "Get the Ref!"

New Comedy In The Works About the Infamous NFC Championship "Missed Call"

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW ORLEANS - 2019Feature film comedy "Get the Ref" seeks Saints fans for financing. Joanne Busch, president of Prior Military Productions, Inc. (PMP) in West Hollywood, CA is reaching out to loyal Saints fans for immediate crowdfunding support."This is more than a movie," states Busch. "Ever since I witnessed the No-Call I wanted to do something for the fans and the whole state of Louisiana to make things right. You don't get that many chances at Super Bowl berth."PMP retrains disabled U.S. military veterans (especially those with PTSD and trauma related injuries) in the film/TV industry. "Get the Ref!" is a comedy written by one of the vets whose family, ironically is in Louisiana. It centers on the now infamous No-Call and specific groups like disgruntled fans, mafia members, gamblers and others who decide to find and exact retribution from the ref who refused the call."It's a comedy," says Joanne, "Don't read too much into it. It's like Airplane or The Naked Gun franchises, lots of doggerel or silly jokes. The writer, however, chose to use subtle context of social commentary and current events to bolster the story in a creative way."She gives a few examples. "For instance, TV news pundits blame Donald Trump for the no-call claiming his policies set up a culture of societal malcontent allowing, if not fostering, an environment of egregious mistakes - stupid but funny, I know. One of my favorites though is where a bunch of fans are on the tour bus singing as they go looking for the ref. They sing: '99 referees on the wall, 99 refs on the wall - You take one down, smack him around, 98 referees on the wall.' Silly but all in good humor."All joking aside, Busch is working with bank in Hollywood willing to assist her$5 million movie budget. "I've got an excellent banker (Adrian Ward) at Banc of California," says Busch. "This is how it works. The bank needs collateral like any other type of loan. My finance plan includes 50% of the ($5M) budget in private equity or cash. The state tax incentive takes care of about 30% and one of my international sales agents will get the rest in foreign presales (about $1M). American football is big in the UK so presales aren't a problem. My only challenge is the equity portion."Joanne is reaching out to fans for help. "First of all, I'm not your typical producer. I've been a registered nurse for nearly (30) years. I care about people. Part of this film's proceeds will go directly to victims of natural disasters in Louisiana. I cannot abide that many victims have not received a dime. How is this possible?"She continues, "In essence, the fans, the vets and myself are pulling together to make a film that will impact the movie industry illustrating the power of fans and movie-goers willing to give back to the community. It's not all about money - love is the key ingredient."Joanne is asking for simple donations of $10 - $25 - $50 or whatever you can afford. "If we could circumvent a bank loan and go directly to pre-production that would be a giant blessing," says Busch, "But with 350,00 people in New Orleans and over 4 million in the state of Louisiana, surely we can raise $2.5M and get this movie going! For those willing to do a little more at the INVESTOR level ($5,000 or more), 100% dollar-for-dollar tax deduction from IRS Tax Code. Whatever your level, we appreciate your help!""For all the fans who participate, I want to have a VIP screening of the finished film at the dome on the real "Big Screen" - I feel like the old Our Gang episodes when they would say - 'I know, we'll put on a show!' Let's see what happens - And thank you loyal Saints Fans. How about a Super Bowl this year for real??? Let's Go Saints!!!”To donate go to: Get The Ref - Support or if you are reading this offline… https://goo.gl/nfvPzu Phone Interview inquiries: gettherefthemovie@gmail.com



