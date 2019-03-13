A Significant Milestone in Completing and Publishing 30 Comparative State Economic Profiles

We know of no other side-by-side comparisons like this to aid companies determined to bring manufacturing back to America or to expand their operations here.” — Rosemary Coates, Executive Director

SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reshoring Institute Announces 30 State Economic Profiles to Help Companies Find Manufacturing Locations

Silicon Valley, CA – March 13, 2019

The Reshoring Institute https://reshoringinstitute.org today announced a significant milestone in completing and publishing 30 comparative State Economic Profiles. “We are delighted to announce that 30 states are open for business and willing to compete for manufacturers that are considering new or expanding operations,” said Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute. “These 30 states are working hard to attract new businesses.”

The recent addition of Ohio, New Jersey, Georgia, Oklahoma and Wyoming brings the number of completed State Economic Profiles to 30. The profiles are available for download here: https://reshoringinstitute.org/reshoring-knowledge-library/state-profiles

“We very carefully designed the profiles to be compared side-by-side,” said Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute. “We know of no other side-by-side comparisons like this to aid companies determined to bring manufacturing back to America or to expand their operations here. We are honored to host this important information for the States,” she said.

These profiles provide information useful to companies determining where the most suitable locations are for manufacturing. Tax incentives, grants, loans and other important state economic metrics are included to aid reshoring companies in these difficult decisions.

“We worked hard with the states to complete the surveys, and have now published 30 profiles. Several more are in-process,” said Alex Levy, Director at the Reshoring Institute. “We know this is a major undertaking for the State Governments and Economic Development Organizations, and we really appreciate their efforts in providing this very useful information.”

The State Economic Profiles are one section of the vast research provided by the Reshoring Institute. Other research includes case studies, white papers, labeling requirements for “Made in USA” labels, and an extensive library of articles published about reshoring.

The Reshoring Institute staff is available for consultation and support for any company exploring the possibility of expanding manufacturing in America.

About the Reshoring Institute:

The Reshoring Institute, a 501c3 non-profit organization, offers free, downloadable research from its website, created and curated by graduate student interns from the University of San Diego, Santa Clara University, University of Southern California, St. Louis University, Rutgers University and University of Kentucky. We also offer personalized consulting assistance at reasonable fees. The Institute’s mission is to provide research and support for companies bringing manufacturing and services back to America and to educate student interns about the business of manufacturing. For more information, contact Rosemary Coates, Executive Director, at rcoates@ReshoringInstitute.org

