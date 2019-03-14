GetDismissed.com Releases CDL Ticket Dismissal Program for Commercial Drivers

California traffic ticket experts expand services to better assist commercial drivers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetDismissed.com, California’s traffic ticket experts, have expanded services to better assist truck drivers, and others who drive for a living, that are required to maintain a commercial driver’s license. GetDismissed’s goal is to help all commercial drivers who receive traffic tickets in California to fight their tickets without going to court.Commercial drivers drive for a living and are more likely to receive a traffic ticket. The companies that employ these commercial drivers must ensure that the people they hire have clean driving records or their insurance rates and CSAs scores will rise, the rating system used to identify high-risk motor carriers. Commercial drivers must meet both federal and state CDL requirements to apply for and maintain their commercial driving license.The FMCSA and the PHMSA have published specific rules preventing truck and bus drivers and drivers who transport hazardous materials from texting or using handheld mobile phones while operating their vehicles. Cell phone use or texting while driving offenses can include civil penalties of up to $2,750 and driver disqualification for multiple offenses. Motor carriers (employers) may also face civil penalties up to $11,000 if they permit or require their drivers to use cell phones while driving.Steven F. Miller, President and CEO of GetDismissed.com states that “We understand how important it is for people who drive for a living to keep traffic tickets and points off their driving record in order to maintain their job. By providing specialized services and defenses for commercial drivers, we are doing everything we can to help them earn a living.”To help commercial drivers and the companies that employ them, GetDismissed has developed a CDL ticket dismissal program that identifies the most common traffic tickets that commercial drivers receive and allows them to fight the ticket without going to court.The GetDismissed system targets the following violations for commercial drivers: cell phone violations, speeding, log book, scales, sign, off truck route, impeding traffic, out-of-lane, overlength, overweight, stopping on freeway, and red light. When you receive a traffic ticket, all you need to do is select the type of ticket you have and answer a few other questions about the ticket, along with uploading a picture of your traffic ticket and driver’s license. The GetDismissed system will then provide you with your completed defense package to print, sign, and send to the court.GetDismissed is a web-based legal document assistant that has helped thousands of California drivers quickly and inexpensively prepare the necessary paperwork to contest and dismiss their traffic tickets through the Trial by Written Declaration process. The recipient of a 2016/2017 “Best of Los Angeles Award,” GetDismissed is a web-based application and is also available for all Apple and Android based phones in the App and Play stores respectively. The site and app work for most California traffic tickets, including speeding, red light, sign infractions, cell phone use, among others.GetDismissed.com Contact:Steven F. Miller at (800) 580-3769 or Steve@GetDismissed.com for more information. 5716 Corsa Avenue, Suite 104 | Westlake Village, CA 91362. More information about California speeding ticket cost can be found at www.getdismissed.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.