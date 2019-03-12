Telnyx to Demo API-Powered Communications Suite at Enterprise Connect 2019

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the world’s only self-service, full-stack communications platform, will be showcasing its API-powered voice and messaging solutions at Enterprise Connect 2019, taking place March 18-21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando.

The Telnyx team will be in the Enterprise Connect Expo Hall (booth 1827) throughout the week to demonstrate how Call Control and the Telnyx Mission Control Portal give users the power to customize, simplify and scale their communications.

“We’re excited to go back to Enterprise Connect this year and give everyone a glimpse into the future of business communications,” said David Casem, CEO of Telnyx. “We love being on the show floor, meeting new people and showing them how Telnyx is redefining the way businesses engage with customers.”

Casem will be leading a session at Enterprise Connect titled “Don’t Just Program Your Communications, Take Control!” The session will highlight some unique approaches to building web-centric communications and why real-time media streaming is a must-have for modern AI solutions.

“Having a great product is no longer enough,” explained Casem. “Businesses demand sophisticated, omnichannel communications that enable them to build more interactive customer experiences. Our APIs are powering real-time communications that give users complete control over voice calls and messaging while simultaneously delivering valuable customer insights. In short, we’re helping businesses build better communications and stand out among the competition.”

Telnyx will join other industry leaders at Enterprise Connect to share their expertise and help organizations navigate the world of modern communications and collaboration.

“The conference is a great opportunity for us to build relationships and meet face-to-face with the customers and partners we work with each day,” said Casem. “We’re really looking forward to it.”

Telnyx will be at Enterprise Connect from March 18-21. Stop by booth 1827 for Call Control and Mission Control Portal demos.



About Telnyx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging and more for next-gen communications applications. A communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services, Telnyx maintains a global, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and intuitive APIs.

Telnyx products include voice (e.g., Call Control, Elastic SIP Trunking, Global Numbers), programmatic messaging, embedded communications and automated networking. Customers provision services a la carte and pay by usage for scalable, on-demand communications.

Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 in-house engineering support and a dedicated customer success representative, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary enterprise services like configuration management, enterprise security and fraud detection. For more information, please visit telnyx.com.



