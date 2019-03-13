2019 Funds for Change Grants Awarded to 28 Community Diaper Bank Programs in 20 States

National Diaper Bank Network Grant Initiative Tops $500,000 in Five Years

Since NDBN launched the Funds for Change grants in 2015, the initiative has generated nearly $1 million in support for community-based diaper bank programs.” — Susan Van Ness

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has named 28 community-based diaper bank programs in 20 U.S. states as recipients of the 2019 Funds for Change grants.

Funds for Change grants are the only national, competitive grant program dedicated solely to supporting nonprofit organizations that distribute donated diapers to families struggling with diaper need. Since the program debuted in 2015, NBDN has awarded more than 150 grants totaling $500,000 to diaper banks throughout the country.

The 2019 Funds for Change grants include:

• 14 micro fund grants of $2,500 each to support a wide range of activities and projects that promote the long-term growth and sustainability, including research, marketing, website design, and board development, among others;

• 10 advocacy development grants to help local diaper bank leaders travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in NDBN’s annual Lobby Day (March 25 – 26, 2019);

• Three strategic initiative grants of $10,000 each to help community diaper banks overcome geographic challenges; and,

• One program demonstration grant of $10,000 to help proven projects scale and achieve national impact.

“The 2019 recipients represent the growing number of diaper bank programs working to end diaper need in their local communities,” said Susan Van Ness, chief of programs. “To qualify for a Funds for Change grant, recipient programs must secure an equal amount of local funding, which effectively doubles the impact of the grant when its implemented. Since NDBN launched the Funds for Change grants in 2015, the initiative has generated nearly $1 million in support for community-based diaper bank programs.”

Recipients of the $10,000 strategic investment and program demonstration grants include the following:

• A Baby Center, Mashpee, Massachusetts, to establish a diaper pantry on Nantucket capable of providing accessible resources, including diapers, to year-round residents.

• Family Promise of Yellowstone, Billings, Montana, to pilot the expansion of diaper assistance for Montana’s Native American reservations, starting with the Crow Reservations, and to establish mobile pantry services.

• The Life House, Omaha, Nebraska, to hire professional staff who will support the development and expansion of partner agencies and programs to address the basic needs of more babies.

• PDX Diaper Bank, Portland, Oregon, to scale the DiaperBase software platform and develop support material for NDBN member diaper bank programs.

The micro funding grants were awarded to the following 14 diaper bank organizations (listed by state):

• California - Lighthouse Family Resource Center, Lincoln

• Colorado - The Nappie Project, Loveland

• Georgia - Athens Area Diaper Bank, Watkinsville

• Louisiana - Junior League of Baton Rouge Diaper Coop, Baton Rouge

• Maine - Michael Klahr Jewish Family Services, Portland

• Massachusetts - Berkshire Community Diaper Project, West Stockbridge

• Minnesota - Diaper Bank of Minnesota, St. Paul

• Missouri - Diaper Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield

• New Jersey - Central Jersey Diaper Bank of AECDC, New Brunswick

• Ohio - Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, Cincinnati

• Tennessee - Nashville Diaper Connection, Nashville

• Virginia - NOVA Diaper Bank, Ashburn

• Wisconsin - Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank, Elkhorn

• Wyoming - Community Diaper Program of SW Wyoming, Rock Springs

Advocacy development grants recipients include the following organizations (listed by state):

• Alabama - Bundles of Hope, Birmingham

• California - Help A Mother Out, San Francisco

• Georgia - Helping Mamas, Atlanta

• Nebraska - The Life House, Omaha

• New Jersey - Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Hillside

• Minnesota - Diaper Bank of Minnesota, St. Paul

• Missouri - Diaper Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield

• Utah - Utah Diaper Bank, Provo

• Vermont – Junior League of Champlain Valley Diaper Bank, Burlington

• Virginia - Capital Diaper Bank, Richmond

The Funds for Change grant program is made possible by a combination of individual and corporate donations as well as major gifts. Continued financial support will enable NDBN to expand the program into its sixth year.

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families…including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods. Founded in 2011 with the support of Huggies®, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 200 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks located in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).

