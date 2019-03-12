Asia Pop 40 Launches Videos with Rewards - Powered by Verasity

Asia Pop 40 partnered with Verasity

Asia Pop 40 launches a brand new video section for their website and they are using Verasity technology to power video delivery and reward system.

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Pop 40 is excited to announce that we are launching the video section at video.asiapop40.com . This is an incredibly exciting time for us as we hope to keep expanding our reach by providing more quality content in all forms. We have partnered with Verasity to deliver the video experience and provide rewards in the form of VRA tokens to viewers.The rewards come in the form of Verasity’s VRA tokens, a cryptocurrency used to reward viewers for watching great content. There is an informative video guide at the bottom of the page on how to claim your free tokens from watching videos on Asia Pop 40.“Verasity’s amazing rewarded video player product will allow EON to move from radio to video smoothly. The concept and execution of the rewarded video player is outstanding and we are very happy to utilize VRA to transition our listeners to watching our videos. We will be adding new VRA campaigns to our site over the coming months and years to explode the growth of our viewers!” said Rob Graham CEO of EON.“Having a high profile Publisher such as Asia Pop 40 partner with us is an exciting step forward for Verasity. Their access to global A-list celebrities allows them to make exclusive, high-quality video content and using VRA to reward their viewers supercharges their offering,” said Verasity.VRA can now be traded on HitBTC.com About Verasity:Verasity is a leading video player providing unique Rewarded Video Player Technology to major video publishers across the globe.Their patent-pending Video Player enables VRA rewards, monetization and loyalty schemes within the video player wallet. Our player technology is already available to 280,000 video publishers with 240 million users and 50 billion monthly views. This brings engagement, audiences, and revenues back to video publisher sites. Our attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy between viewers, video publishers and advertisers.Verasity is the future of online video - Reach, Reward, Retain.Visit verasity.io to learn more.

How to claim your rewards on Asia Pop 40



