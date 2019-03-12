OpenKey Upgrades Hotels Throughout China With Universal BLE Module

The ZMAX Hotel in Beijing is among those using the BLE Upgrade Module

Largest mobile key company uses new technology to add keyless entry to locks

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenKey announced today that five hotels throughout China, which include the MiniMax Premier Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao, Yunnan Mekong King Lang Hotel, Foshan Ceramik Hotel, Beijing ZMAX Hotel and Shanghai Ruby Hotel, have all integrated their Universal BLE Upgrade Module. The innovative technology from OpenKey adds mobile keyless entry capability to any hotel guestroom lock while maintaining the plastic keycard functionality.

Founded in 2014, OpenKey has become the industry standard for universal mobile key technology in hotels. The upgrade module completes a keyless entry platform offered by the company that includes a cloud-based key management platform for hotels and the popular OpenKey mobile keyless entry app for guestroom access.

“Hotels and guests in China are keen to adopt mobile key for all the benefits it offers,” stated Lawrence Chen, Managing Director of OpenKey China. “The Universal BLE Upgrade Module allows hotel guests to access their room securely using their smartphone and the popular WeChat social media platform which means there’s no app download required which is a must in China.”

These premier hotels have all integrated the upgrade module to extend the useful life of their magstripe guestroom locks, allowing guests the option of mobile key or plastic keycard for room access.

“Guests of MiniMax Premiere hotels expect the latest in hotel technology, it’s part of our branding positioning and the promise we deliver on for our loyal patrons,” said MiniMax Premier Hotel GM Kerry Li. “Partnering with OpenKey China was the simple choice for us to improve the guest experience and deliver the most secure and convenient guestroom access in the market.”

“The upgrade module fills a gap in the hotel market by allowing owners and operators to instantly add secure mobile key capability to their hotels using their existing locks,” commented Brian Shedd, VP Global Sales and Marketing for OpenKey. “OpenKey now offers the most universal of solutions for mobile keyless entry that partners perfectly with our existing integrations with every major global lock company. OpenKey provides hotels with every possible option for mobile key.”



