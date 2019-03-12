Global Recycled Plastics Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

This report provides in depth study of "Recycled Plastics Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Recycled Plastics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE. 
Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc. Packaging is the largest application of recycled plastics with market share of 45.98% in 2016. 
Recycled plastics can be classified as PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE and others in terms of material type. HDPE and PET are the major kind of recycled plastics. The market of recycled plastic is highly separated, with China, USA and Europe as the major producing area. 
The market of recycled plastic is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. As the largest production area of recycled plastics, there are more than 3000 companies supply recycled plastics. The market concentration in developed areas is higher comparatively. Leading suppliers in the worldwide are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech and Veolia Polymers, which takes a combined share of less than 5% in 2016. 
Global Recycled Plastics market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Recycled Plastics.

This report researches the worldwide Recycled Plastics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. 
This study categorizes the global Recycled Plastics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: 
Clear Path Recycling 
Clean Tech Incorporated 
Mohawk Industries Incorporated 
CarbonLite Industries 
Envision Plastics Industries 
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated 
Greentech 
Veolia Polymers 
Hahn Plastics 
CeDo  
PLASgran 
APR2 Plast 
Luxus 
Visy 
Ripro Corporation 
OOTONE PLASTIC 
Wellpine Plastic Industical 
Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial 
Shandong Power Plastic 
Intco 
Jiangsu Zhongsheng 
Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech 
Da Fon Environmental Techology

Recycled Plastics Breakdown Data by Type 
PET 
PP 
HDPE 
LDPE 
Others 

Recycled Plastics Breakdown Data by Application 
Packaging 
Construction 
Textile Fiber / Clothing 
Landscaping / Street Furniture 
Others

Recycled Plastics Production Breakdown Data by Region 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions

Recycled Plastics Consumption Breakdown Data by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders 
Recycled Plastics Manufacturers 
Recycled Plastics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Recycled Plastics Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Recycled Plastics Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 
1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Recycled Plastics Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Recycled Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 PET 
1.4.3 PP 
1.4.4 HDPE 
1.4.5 LDPE 
1.4.6 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Recycled Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Packaging 
1.5.3 Construction 
1.5.4 Textile Fiber / Clothing 
1.5.5 Landscaping / Street Furniture 
1.5.6 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Recycled Plastics Production 
2.1.1 Global Recycled Plastics Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Recycled Plastics Production 2014-2025 
2.1.3 Global Recycled Plastics Capacity 2014-2025 
2.1.4 Global Recycled Plastics Marketing Pricing and Trends 
2.2 Recycled Plastics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025 
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 
2.3.2 Key Recycled Plastics Manufacturers 
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues 
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator 
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions 
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles 
8.1 Clear Path Recycling 
8.1.1 Clear Path Recycling Company Details 
8.1.2 Company Description 
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Plastics 
8.1.4 Recycled Plastics Product Description 
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.2 Clean Tech Incorporated 
8.2.1 Clean Tech Incorporated Company Details 
8.2.2 Company Description 
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Plastics 
8.2.4 Recycled Plastics Product Description 
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated 
8.3.1 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Company Details 
8.3.2 Company Description 
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Plastics 
8.3.4 Recycled Plastics Product Description 
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis 
8.4 CarbonLite Industries 
8.4.1 CarbonLite Industries Company Details 
8.4.2 Company Description 
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycled Plastics 
8.4.4 Recycled Plastics Product Description 
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis 

Continued..

