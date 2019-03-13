Cross Country Art Moving Services from Fine Art Shippers

Fine Art Shippers is pleased to offer safe and reliable cross country art moving services to galleries, artists, dealers, and private collectors.

NEW YORK, NY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers is pleased to offer safe and reliable cross country art moving services in the United States. Our 20+ years of experience, professional equipment, and extensive knowledge of different fine art packing techniques give us the versatility to meet the specific needs of our clients. Whether you are moving a single painting or a large collection of museum-quality artworks, Fine Art Shippers is the art logistics company you can trust!

Fine Art Shippers is headquartered in New York City where we have a central office in Midtown Manhattan and a fully equipped warehouse in Brooklyn. We also have representative offices and agents in almost every state of the US, including in Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, Georgia, Colorado, Texas, and California, which allows us to provide comprehensive cross country art moving services of the highest quality. Our dedicated staff members are trained and prepared to handle virtually any size shipment, from small packages to full truckloads, and we can offer the most efficient and cost-effective solution to any logistics problem in each of our locations. Besides, Fine Art Shippers is proficient in handling oddly shaped and highly sensitive artworks that require a lot of care.

Our professionalism and individual approach to every client have made Fine Art Shippers a preferred art logistics company for many galleries, dealers, and contemporary artists who choose our cross country art moving services for transporting entire collections. For example, not so long ago, our team had the honor of working with the talented American artist Merrill Steiger who entrusted Fine Art Shippers to move a large collection of art from Woodstock, NY to Aspen, CO.

Merrill Steiger is a mid-career artist living and working in NYC and Woodstock. She is well known for her large-scale paintings and collages that are simply filled with the positive aura that can make any space more comfortable, inviting, and aesthetically appealing. Merrill Steiger’s works have been exhibited in numerous solo and group exhibitions at galleries, art fairs, universities, and museums, including at the Florida State University Museum of Fine Arts, Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art, Arnot Art Museum, and the Alexandria Museum of Art. Besides, her amazing paintings are held in many private collections throughout the United States.

It was an exciting and memorable experience for Fine Art Shippers to move Merrill Steiger’s artworks from New York to Colorado, and we are very proud that our art logistics company was chosen by such a prominent artist. If you also need to transport an entire collection of art from one US state to another, please feel free to use our cross country art moving services! We will be happy to help!



