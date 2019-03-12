Global Edible Oil Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Edible Oil Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Edible Oil market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD xx billion in 2025 with CAGR of xx% during forecast period (2017-25). Edible Oils are defined as “Food substance, other than a dairy product, of whatever origin, source, composition that is manufactured for human consumption wholly or in part from a fat or oil other than that of milk.”

Market Dynamics-

Sustainability in edible oil manufacturing is the factor that may drive demand for some con-sumers. Health concerns regarding the effect of fat have reduced the growth of edible oils market in developed countries. European consumers have indicated resistance toward ge-netically modified ingredients. As a solution, the market has responded with new types of oil that have healthy fat composition such as olive oil, Avocado Oil, almond oil, hazelnut oil, etc. These oils contain smaller percentage of saturated fats, which driving the market growth. They contain higher percentage of mono-unsaturated oil which reduce the risk of heart dis-ease.

Market Segmentation

Global Edible Oil Market can be segmented by Oil source, by the process and by the end us-er.

Based on Oil Source, Edible oil Market can be classified into, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Soy-bean Oil, rapeseed oil and others. Among these palm and soybean oil is widely used, fol-lowed by sunflower oil.

Based on Process, edible oil market can be segmented into non-hydrogenated oil, hydro-genated oil, fully hydrogenated oil. Hydrogenation is an Industrial process used to increase the melting point of the oil. Oils with label ‘hydrogenated' are partially hydrogenated oil. Partial Hydrogenation gives products soft buttery consistency, but partially hydrogenated oils contain ‘trans-fat.’ Trans-fat increases LDL cholesterol level & decreases HDL cholester-ol level. Due to serious health risk, partially hydrogenated products will become almost ex-tinct in the future. Fully hydrogenated products exist in solid form. They don't contain trans-fat, but they do contain saturated fats.

Key market segments covered-

By Source-

• Palm Oil

• Soybean Oil

• Sunflower Oil

• Rapeseed Oil

• Others

By Process

• Non-hydrogenated oil

• Partially hydrogenated oil

• Fully hydrogenated oil

By End User -

• Home cooking

• Food Industry

Geographical Segmentation-

Based on Geography, Global Edible Oil Market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, rest of the world. The US, China, India, Brazil are the biggest consumers of edible oil. The change in consumption in any country can be attributed to per capita consumption effect or population effect or combined effect.

Despite the large overall consumption in China & India, per capita consumption in these countries is still lower than the US. Growing Per capita consumption in India, China, and In-donesia are expected to drive the edible oil market.

North America & Europe have a strong preference for oils with healthy fat composition as well as non-GMO products.

Competitive Landscape-

The industry is highly driven by unfair trade practices globally, which is highly effecting the market. Edible oil Market consists of Multinational players as well as big and small domestic players.

Some of the major companies included in Global Edible oil market are Sundrop, Wilmar In-ternational, Cargill Inc., Mazola Oils, Unilever, Bunge Ltd., Marico, CONFO Group, Nisshin Olillio, Adani Group, etc.

Scope of the report-

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Bench-marking, and company profiles. Global Edible oil market is segmented by source (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, and others) by process (Non-hydrogenated oil, partially hydrogenated oil, and fully hydrogenated oil) and by End user (Home cooking and Food Industry). Based on geography the market is segmented into - North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

