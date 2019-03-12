WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Blue Biotechnology Market Objectives and Detailed Study 2019”.

Blue Biotechnology Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global blue biotechnology market by product (enzymes, pharma products, bulk chemicals, biopolymers), by application (bio-engineering, genomics, vaccine development, drug discovery, others), by end-users (hospitals, labs); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global blue biotechnology market include:

• Aker BioMarine (Norway)

• Marinova (Australia)

• New England Biolabs (US)

• PML Applications Ltd. (UK)

• Sea Run Holdings, Inc. (US)

• PICES (Canada)

• Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (US)

• Shell Marine Products (US)

• GeoMarine Biotechnologies (India)

• GlycoMar (Scotland)

• Cellgen Biologicals Pvt Ltd. (India)

• Nurture Aqua Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Samudra Biopharma Pvt. Ltd (India)

• Sanosil Biotech (India)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

On the basis of product, the global blue biotechnology market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Enzymes

• Pharma Products

• Bulk Chemicals

• Biopolymers

On the basis of application, the global blue biotechnology market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Bio-Engineering

• Genomics

• Vaccine Development

• Drug Discovery

• Others

On the basis of end-users, the global blue biotechnology market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Hospitals

• Labs

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Blue Biotechnology Market Information, By Products

6.1 Introduction

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2017–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2017–2023

6.2 Enzymes

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2017–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2017–2023

6.3 Pharma Products

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2017–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2017–2023

6.4 Bulk Chemicals

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2017–2023

Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2017–2023

Continued……

