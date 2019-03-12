Blue Biotechnology Market Objectives and Detailed Study 2019
Blue Biotechnology Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global blue biotechnology market by product (enzymes, pharma products, bulk chemicals, biopolymers), by application (bio-engineering, genomics, vaccine development, drug discovery, others), by end-users (hospitals, labs); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global blue biotechnology market include:
• Aker BioMarine (Norway)
• Marinova (Australia)
• New England Biolabs (US)
• PML Applications Ltd. (UK)
• Sea Run Holdings, Inc. (US)
• PICES (Canada)
• Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (US)
• Shell Marine Products (US)
• GeoMarine Biotechnologies (India)
• GlycoMar (Scotland)
• Cellgen Biologicals Pvt Ltd. (India)
• Nurture Aqua Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Samudra Biopharma Pvt. Ltd (India)
• Sanosil Biotech (India)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Middle East
Africa
On the basis of product, the global blue biotechnology market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Enzymes
• Pharma Products
• Bulk Chemicals
• Biopolymers
On the basis of application, the global blue biotechnology market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Bio-Engineering
• Genomics
• Vaccine Development
• Drug Discovery
• Others
On the basis of end-users, the global blue biotechnology market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Hospitals
• Labs
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants
5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Blue Biotechnology Market Information, By Products
6.1 Introduction
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2017–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2017–2023
6.2 Enzymes
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2017–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2017–2023
6.3 Pharma Products
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2017–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2017–2023
6.4 Bulk Chemicals
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2017–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2017–2023
Continued……
