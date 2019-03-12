Olympic Gold Medalist Brianna Rollins-McNeal attends Koshie Mills 2nd Annual International Women of Power Luncheon

International Women of Power Luncheon International Women of Power Luncheon

Koshie Mills International Women of Power Luncheon honored Tiffany Haddish, Fatima Maada Bio, Rosario Dawson & Abrima Erwiah, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Ryan Destiny

There is no limit what we, as women, can accomplish.” — Michelle Obama

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA , March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the weekend Brianna Rollins-McNeal celebrated women empowerment at Koshie Mills International Women of Power Luncheon, in Marina Del Ray where they celebrated the extraordinary accomplishments of global women who are trailblazers and trendsetters inspiring black girls and women. The second annual luncheon was hosted by actress Wendy Raquel Robinson on a beautiful day at the Marina Del Ray Marriott. This year's recipients of awards goes to actress Tiffany Haddish, Nomzamo Mbatha, Ryan Destiny, Rosario Dawson, Abrima Erwiah and Fatima Maada Bio.

Special Presenters joined to celebrate these dynamic group of women include Actress Malinda Williams (Soul Food), Actress Raven Goodwin (Being Mary Jane), Actress Edwina Findley Dickerson (If Loving You Is Wrong), Media Executive Ava Hall and Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah (Perfect Picture). VIP guests in attendance include Musical Artist Estelle (American Boy), Actress Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Actor Kofi Siriboe (Girls Trip, Queen Sugar), Actor Kwame Boateng (The Plug), Actor Kwesi Boakye (Claws), Model Mame Adjei, Model Ebonee Davis, Actress Kellita Smith (Z-Nation Netflix), Actress Holly Robinson Peete (Meet The Peetes) Actress Lisa Raye McCoy (Single Ladies), Athlete Brianna McNeal (Olympic Gold Medalist)

This year's theme was in commemoration with Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's declaration marking 2019 the "Year of Return" and 400 years of slavery. The country of Ghana has extended open arms to all African Americans and millions of African descendants in other countries, whose ancestors were enslaved, to return home this year as a memorial observation with Ghana leading the way.

Koshie Mills says; "This is an opportunity for everyone looking at Africa and its Diaspora to see how African women are not only beautiful, regal, intelligent, powerful and resilient, we are owning our own narrative and reclaiming our Queendom for the world to see. When we come together to exhibit pride in our heritage and celebrate one another, we are unmatched and unstoppable." The International Women of Power Luncheon is Mills' brainchild to further stimulate more conversations and foster cultural exchange.

About Koshie Mills

Koshie Mills is best known as a power broker in Hollywood. Before founding her boutique consulting and public relations firm K3PR, her experience in the entertainment industry came from over two decades of managing the careers of her three successful sons who are actors, tastemakers and young moguls within the television and film industries; Kwame Boateng (Everybody Hates Chris, The Plug), Kofi Siriboe (Girls Trip, Queen Sugar) Kwesi Boakye (Colony, Claws). An African woman at the core, Koshie created and executive produced The Diaspora Dialogues television show which aired in the fall of 2018 on The Africa Channel.

About The Diaspora Dialogues

The Diaspora Dialogues is a platform and a movement created by Koshie Mills designed to break down barriers, bridge the gap between Africans from Africa and the descendants outside of the continent in the Diaspora. The platform will allow Africans to engage in a series of intimate conversations via a television talk show format, events, public forums and discussions with entertainers, Influencers, tastemakers, local heroes and change agents. The Diaspora Dialogues will facilitate cultural exchange while fostering empathy for the purpose of uniting the global descendants of Africa to sustain future generations.

About Brianna McNeal

Brianna Rollins-McNeal is an Olympic Gold Medalist that has ran the fourth-fastest run in history. She is an American track and field athlete that specializes in the 100m hurdles. In the 2016 Olympic Games she made history when she won a gold medal, along with her teammates placing second and third to become the first American women to achieve such a sweep in the Olympics.

#IWOP2019 #TheDiasporaDialogues



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.