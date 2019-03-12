WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Blu-ray Players 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 15% and Forecast to 2022”.

Blu-ray Players Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global blu-ray players market by component (software, hardware) by disc format (HFPA, AVCHD, 3d, ultra HD) and by application (cinema, consumer electronics, automobiles); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global blu-ray players market is expected to grow USD 2.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2017 and 2023.

The major players in global blu-ray players market include:

• Cambridge Audio (U.K.)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Samsung Group (South Korea)

• LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

• Philips (Netherlands)

• Seiki Digital (U.S.)

• Magnavox (U.S.)

• Toshiba (Japan)

• Hualu (China)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of component, the global blu-ray players market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Software

• Hardware

On the basis of disc format, the global blu-ray players market has been categorized into the following segments:

• HFPA

• AVCHD

• 3D

• Ultra HD

On the basis of application, the global blu-ray players market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Cinema

• Consumer Electronics

• Automobiles

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Blu-Ray Players Market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Component

6.2.1.1 Software

6.2.1.2 Hardware

6.2.2 By Disc Format

6.2.2.1 High Fidelity Pure Audio

6.2.2.2 Advanced Video Coding High Definition

6.2.2.3 3d

6.2.2.4 Ultra Hd

6.2.3 By Application

6.2.3.1 Cinema

6.2.3.2 Consumer Electronics

6.2.3.3 Automobiles

6.2.3.4 Others

6.2.4 By Region

6.2.4.1 North America

6.2.4.2 Europe

6.2.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4.4 Rest Of The World

7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Market Share Analysis

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Cambridge Audio (U.K.)

7.2.2 Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

7.2.3 Sony Corporation (Japan)

7.2.4 Samsung Group (South Korea)

7.2.5 Lg Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

7.2.6 Philips (Netherlands)

7.2.7 Seiki Digital (U.S.)

7.2.8 Magnavox (U.S.)

7.2.9 Toshiba (Japan)

7.2.10 Hualu (China)

7.2.11 Otherstable 1 Blu-Ray Players Market, By Component

Continued……

