Global Biobanks Market Analysis, Size, Forecast To 2023, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Players.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biobanks market growth has accelerated to 6.4% a year. Biobanks are increasingly collaborating and partnering with research institutes and with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Biobanks aim to widen their research scope, increase access to biospecimens and accelerate development of new drug therapies for various diseases.

Developments such as these helped the biobanks market reach a value of nearly $50.3 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow to nearly $68.5 billion by 2023. Advances in drug discovery and development, rising funding from government and private organizations, changes in lifestyles and the increasing size of the geriatric population globally are also contributing to the growth of the biobanks market.

Biobanks Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biobanks market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global market, biobanks market segments and geographies, biobanks market trends, biobanks market drivers and restraints, biobanking market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The series has over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Biobanks Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies 2023 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global biobanks market, blood products market, cell lines market, nucleic acid market, human tissues biobanks market and cells market.

Data Segmentations: Biobanks market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – blood products, cell lines, nucleic acid, human tissues and cells market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Biobanks Market Organizations Covered: Japanese Red Cross Society (JRCS), American Red Cross, Canadian Blood Services, Biobank Graz, Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-23).

Other Information And Analyses: Global biobanks market comparison with macro-economic factors, per capita average biobanks market expenditure, global and by country; biobanks market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; global biobanks market in 2023- countries offering significant new opportunities, global biobanks market in 2023- segments offering significant new opportunities, biobanks market supply chain, regional analysis, biobanks market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, biobanks market innovations, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Biobanks Industry: The report explains over 11 strategies for companies in the biobanking market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include biobanks companies considering dry storage as an alternative to cryopreservation to maintain sample integrity and quality of biospecimens, and The University of California San Francisco’s (UCSF) strategy of developing virtual banks to speed up the accessibility of biospecimens and clinical data, and further analyze samples that could help biomedical research.

Opportunities For Companies In The Biobanks Sector: The report reveals where the global biobanks industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Number of Pages: 155

Number of Figures: 71

Number of Tables: 72

