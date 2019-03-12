Semiconductors Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Semiconductors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Semiconductors Market

Global Semiconductors Market - Market Overview

Semiconductors are materials whose electrical conductivity lies between the conductivity of metals and insulators. The property of exhibiting resistance to electrical conductivity in relation with temperature is inversely related to the property possessed by metals. The ability to manipulate their electrical conductivities by the addition of impurities makes them, the most suitable materials in the fabrication of diodes, transistors, integrated circuits, and other modern electronics. Silicon, Germanium and Gallium Arsenide are the most commonly used semiconductor materials.

The Global Semiconductors Market was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Semiconductors Market- Market Dynamics

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3792318-global-semiconductors-market-2019-2026

Widespread internet connectivity, the growth of the consumer electronics market, demand for IoT enabled devices, cloud services, and Artificial Intelligence and surging demand for semiconductor devices from the end users are the key factors responsible fuelling the growth of the Global Semiconductors market.

The rising demand for Artificial Intelligence is the primary factor in boosting the growth of the global semiconductors market. According to the World Economic Forum and Stanford University's One Hundred year's study on AI (AI100), the number of research articles published on Artificial Intelligence has increased by more than nine times each year since 1996. Close to 20,000 research articles were published in 2016, compared to 10,000 in 2010. Investment into AI startups by venture capitalists has increased six-fold since 2000 up to 2017. Moreover, extensive spread internet connectivity and demand for faster internet speeds is another factor propelling the growth of the global semiconductors market. According to research by the semantic scholar organization, earlier, 3G services between 2004 and 2010 offered a data bandwidth of 2 Mbps. 4G services which are widely being used now and running on LTE technology provides a data bandwidth of 1Gbps supporting all IP services and with lower latency. Owing to these reasons, the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence and the need for increased internet speeds is a significant factor responsible for driving the global semiconductors market.

However, high costs of research and development of sophisticated semiconductor devices, high prices of fabrication, security concerns of connected devices and the availability of low-cost alternatives are the crucial aspects restraining the global semiconductors market.

Global Semiconductors Market-Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to retain their market competitiveness. For instance, in January 2019, Micron Technologies, a leading provider memory and storage solutions partnered with Qualcomm in the development of next generate vehicle cockpit commute systems. Furthermore, in January 2019, ON semiconductors and 3M collaborated in launching the next generation AR0234AT CMOS image sensor integrated with 3M’s next generation digitally enabled smart code sign technology to improve road safety.

New product launches and expansion of facilities are some other vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate. For instance, in January 2019, Toshiba announced the launch of MG08 series, industry’s largest capacity 16TB hard disk drive compatible with the most comprehensive range of applications and operating systems. Moreover, in November 2018, Microtechnology launched its new MT25Q NOR flash enabled with Authenta technology providing content and command authentication to protect device functionality at the silicon level.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The Global Semiconductors Market is segmented based on the type of the product as intrinsic semiconductors and extrinsic semiconductors. Based on the material type, the market is segmented as Silicon, silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, germanium, and others. Based on the type of components, the market is segmented as Analog IC, Microcomponents, optical semiconductors, memory type semiconductors, discrete power devices, and others. Based on the end user application, the market is segmented as the automotive industry, aerospace industry, consumer electronics, healthcare industry, networking and communication, sports and fitness and others. Based on the geography, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

The report profiles the following companies –Texas Instruments, Analog Devices Inc, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, SK Hynix, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, Infineon Technologies, On Semiconductors and Micron Technology.

Why Purchase the Report?

• Visualize the composition of the Global Semiconductors Market across each indication, in terms of type, application, material, and function highlighting the key commercial drivers, restraints and market players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in Global Semiconductors Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Global Semiconductors Market - level 4/5 segmentation.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Target Audience:

• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792318-global-semiconductors-market-2019-2026

Table of Contents

SECTION 1

 Global Semiconductors Market - Methodology and Scope

SECTION 3

 Global Semiconductors Market - Executive Summary

SECTION 4

 Global Semiconductors Market - Market Dynamics

SECTION 5

 Global Semiconductors Market - Industry Analysis

SECTION 6

 Global Semiconductors Market - By Product Type

SECTION 8

 Global Semiconductors Market – By Components

continued.......



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.