Global Novelty Hair Color Market 2019 Demand, Sale, Trend, Segmentation, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 12, 2019  


Description: 


Hair color products, also known as hair colorant or hair dye, fall under the broad category of hair care products. 
Innovation in terms of product formulation is a major factor driving the sales of hair colors. The use of ingredients such as conditioning agents or oils to reduce the harsh effect of chemicals, ammonia-free formulation, and packaging innovation are some other aspects of product line innovation. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing hair color products which have stain-free application and are also focusing on the introduction of hair chalks that will help consumers to change their hair color more frequently.

The global Novelty Hair Color market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Novelty Hair Color volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Novelty Hair Color market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
L'Oreal 
Coty 
Henkel 
Kao 
New Avon 
Cadiveu Professional 
Chatters 
Combe 
Conair 
Estee Lauder 
Godrej Consumer Products 
Johnson & Johnson 
Revlon 
Shiseido Company 
Toni&Guy

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Permanent hair color 
Semi-permanent hair color 
Temporary hair color 
Hair highlights and bleach 
Others

Segment by Application 
Woman 
Man

Table of Content:

Executive Summary 
1 Novelty Hair Color Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Novelty Hair Color 
1.2 Novelty Hair Color Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Novelty Hair Color Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Permanent hair color 
1.2.3 Semi-permanent hair color 
1.2.4 Temporary hair color 
1.2.5 Hair highlights and bleach 
1.2.6 Others 
1.3 Novelty Hair Color Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Novelty Hair Color Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Woman 
1.3.3 Man 
1.4 Global Novelty Hair Color Market by Region 
1.4.1 Global Novelty Hair Color Market Size Region 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.5 Global Novelty Hair Color Market Size 
1.5.1 Global Novelty Hair Color Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Novelty Hair Color Production (2014-2025)

 ……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Novelty Hair Color Business 
7.1 L'Oreal 
7.1.1 L'Oreal Novelty Hair Color Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Novelty Hair Color Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 L'Oreal Novelty Hair Color Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Coty 
7.2.1 Coty Novelty Hair Color Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Novelty Hair Color Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Coty Novelty Hair Color Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 Henkel 
7.3.1 Henkel Novelty Hair Color Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Novelty Hair Color Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 Henkel Novelty Hair Color Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Kao 
7.4.1 Kao Novelty Hair Color Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Novelty Hair Color Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Kao Novelty Hair Color Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 New Avon 
7.5.1 New Avon Novelty Hair Color Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Novelty Hair Color Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 New Avon Novelty Hair Color Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.6 Cadiveu Professional 
7.6.1 Cadiveu Professional Novelty Hair Color Production Sites and Area Served 
7.6.2 Novelty Hair Color Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.6.3 Cadiveu Professional Novelty Hair Color Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.7 Chatters 
7.7.1 Chatters Novelty Hair Color Production Sites and Area Served 
7.7.2 Novelty Hair Color Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.7.3 Chatters Novelty Hair Color Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.8 Combe 
7.8.1 Combe Novelty Hair Color Production Sites and Area Served 
7.8.2 Novelty Hair Color Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.8.3 Combe Novelty Hair Color Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.9 Conair 
7.9.1 Conair Novelty Hair Color Production Sites and Area Served 
7.9.2 Novelty Hair Color Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.9.3 Conair Novelty Hair Color Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.10 Estee Lauder 
7.10.1 Estee Lauder Novelty Hair Color Production Sites and Area Served 
7.10.2 Novelty Hair Color Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.10.3 Estee Lauder Novelty Hair Color Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.11 Godrej Consumer Products 
7.12 Johnson & Johnson 
7.13 Revlon 
7.14 Shiseido Company 
7.15 Toni&Guy

Continued…..

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, World & Regional


