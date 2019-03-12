Music Streaming Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2022

Wise.Guy.

Global Music Streaming Market

Description

The Music Streaming industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Music Streaming market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 33.21% from 22 billion $ in 2014 to 52 billion $ in 2017, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Music Streaming market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Music Streaming will reach 103 billion $.

Apple

Deezer

Sony Music

TIDAL

Melon

Amazon

Google

IHeartMedia

Pandora Media

Spotify

Aspiro Group

Curb Records

Gaana.com (Gamma Gaana)

Guvera

Hungama MyPlay

Mixcloud

Myspace

Napster

RadioTime

Saavn

SoundCloud.

Tencent

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

—Product Type Segmentation

Free (advertising-based revenue) Music Streaming

Paid (subscription-based) Music Streaming

l Single Subscription

l Family (group) Subscription

l Song/singer-based Subscription

Others (SoundExchange distributions)

—Industry Segmentation

Individual user

Commercial user

