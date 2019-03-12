Drone Data Services Market 2019 Global Industry, Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis,Forecast 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Drone Data Services Market

Drone data services involve the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the collection of digital data in various end-user industries to monitor procedures and obtain useful details through aerial survey even remotely.

The global drone data services market was worth $XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Drone Data Services Market – Market Dynamics

The evolution of data analytics throughout major industry verticals is one of the significant factors positively influencing the market growth of drone data services, as it increases the adoption of drones and its associated services in the field of data collection and analytics. The drone service providers are hence focusing on creating tailor-made software solutions for specific industries, coupled with the technological innovation of drones. For instance, in October 2018, Kespry Inc. announced the availability of enterprise-grade inventory management for mining and aggregates companies, with customers able to reconcile data from SAP BW®, Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne®, and ViewPoint®. The improvement in the regulatory framework, such as the update in flight regulations by FAA concerning drone flights, helps in boosting the demand for data services. The need for accurate and standardized data points is also growing, with consumers preferring the use of drones for the benefits of high scalability satellite imagery.

The rising technological innovation in artificial intelligence and machine learning languages and successful integration of blockchain technology in commercial drones is expected to present new opportunities for business expansion to key market players.

Global Drone Data Services Market – Segment Analysis

Global Drone Data Services Market, By End-User, 2017 (%)

Real Estate & Construction 32.78%

Agriculture 27.45%

Mining 22.31%

Others 17.46%

The global drone data services market is segmented by service type into 3D modeling & digital elevation model (DEM), mapping & surveying, photogrammetry, and others including spectral imaging and object recognition. The mapping and survey segment is leading by market share owing to the adoption of satellite imagery for accurate measurements and land survey. The drone data services have substituted the conventional systems of land measurements, as the scalability of data is higher in comparison and can directly be used for analysis.

The drone data services market is further categorized by end-user into agriculture, construction, mining, real estate & construction and others including utility services and public safety. The real estate & construction segment is the leading segment by market share owing to the ease in the detection of energy losses in buildings, which can then be used to carry out real-time analysis and diagnostics. The agriculture segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the application of drone data services to analyze plant health, crop yield, and associated soil nutrition patterns.

Global Drone Data Services Market – Geographical Analysis

Global Drone Data Services Market, By Geography, 2017 (%)

North America 32.45%

Europe 24.89%

Asia-Pacific 19.76%

South America 15.45%

RoW 7.45%

The global drone data services market is segmented geographically by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Global Drone Data Services Market –Competitive Analysis

The market scenario and competitiveness is highly intense, with all major companies focused on strengthening its market position through mergers & acquisitions. The key market players include SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Delair-Tech SAS, Parrot SA, Kespry Inc., 3D Robotics, Inc., and PrecisionHawk Inc. For instance, in July 2018, Scotland-based Global Energy Group and Sky-Futures announced a strategic partnership to offer an end-to-end UAV inspection services to a wide range of industries including Oil & Gas, Renewables (Onshore / Offshore Wind), and Utilities. In September 2018, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. completed its acquisition of substantially all the assets of Agribotix, LLC, with Agribotix’s advanced imaging and data technology set to enhance AgEagle’s service offering and expand its business reach.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Competitive Scenario, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Drone Data Services Market is segmented by type into 3D modeling & digital elevation model (DEM), mapping & surveying, photogrammetry, and others. By application, the global Drone Data Services market is segmented into cloud-based and operator software. The market is further categorized by end-user into agriculture, construction, mining, real estate & construction and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

