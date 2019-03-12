Electric Motorcycle Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

This report studies the global Electric Motorcycle market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electric Motorcycle market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Currently, AIMA, Yadea, Sunra, BYVIN, TAILG, Lvyuan, Incalcu, Lvjia, Lima and Supaq are the top ten players in the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market. The Hero Electric (from India), Accell Group (From EU) Terra Motor (from Japan), ZEV (From USA), Giant EV (brand from Taiwan, but produced in China), and Yamaha (brand from Japan, but produced in China) are other key brands outside China.

The global Electric Motorcycle market is valued at 5330 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Electric Motorcycle

Electric Scooter

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

60 yrs

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Electric Motorcycle capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Electric Motorcycle manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Electric Motorcycle Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Motorcycle

1.2 Electric Motorcycle Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Electric Motorcycle

1.2.4 Electric Scooter

1.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electric Motorcycle Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 60 yrs

1.4 Global Electric Motorcycle Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Electric Motorcycle (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Electric Motorcycle Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Electric Motorcycle Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Electric Motorcycle Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Electric Motorcycle Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Electric Motorcycle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Electric Motorcycle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Motorcycle Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Electric Motorcycle Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

7 Global Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Yadea

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Electric Motorcycle Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Yadea Electric Motorcycle Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 AIMA

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Electric Motorcycle Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 AIMA Electric Motorcycle Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Lvyuan

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Electric Motorcycle Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Lvyuan Electric Motorcycle Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Sunra

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Electric Motorcycle Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Sunra Electric Motorcycle Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 TAILG

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Electric Motorcycle Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 TAILG Electric Motorcycle Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…….

