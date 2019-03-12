Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global E-learning | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

PUNE, INDIA, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global E-learning market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-learning market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

E-learning is delivered through the Internet and used electronic resources to transfer skill and knowledge to several recipients.  
One trend in the market is the increase in adoption of microlearning, which refers to learning using bite-sized content. Since educational institutions and the corporate sector focus on personalized learning, there will be a growing preference for microlearning in the coming years. 
The e-learning market is moderately fragmented since the market has various companies offering microlearning solutions to reach out to a wider consumer group. By offering a complete analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and with information on the products offered by the companies, this e-learning industry analysis report will aid clients in identifying new growth avenues and design innovative strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. 
In 2017, the global E-learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered 
Adobe 
Blackboard 
Cisco 
Instructure 
NIIT 
Pearson 
...

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
E-learning solutions 
E-learning system

Market segment by Application, split into 
K-12 
Higher education 
Corporate

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and forecast the market size of E-learning in global market. 
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region. 
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. 
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. 
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. 
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. 
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Industry Overview of E-learning 
1.1 E-learning Market Overview 
1.1.1 E-learning Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global E-learning Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 Europe 
1.2.3 China 
1.2.4 Japan 
1.2.5 Southeast Asia 
1.2.6 India 
1.3 E-learning Market by Type 
1.3.1 E-learning solutions 
1.3.2 E-learning system 
1.4 E-learning Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 K-12 
1.4.2 Higher education 
1.4.3 Corporate

2 Global E-learning Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 E-learning Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Adobe 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 E-learning Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2 Blackboard 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 E-learning Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3 Cisco 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 E-learning Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4 Instructure 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 E-learning Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5 NIIT 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 E-learning Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6 Pearson 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 E-learning Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

 Continued…….                                                      

 

