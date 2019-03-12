Global Non-dairy Milk Market to Reach Values of $38 billion during the period 2018−2024- Market Research by Arizton

Global Non-dairy milk market analysis 2024

Dairy-free milk to be sold more through supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The launch of innovative flavors and varieties of dairy-free yogurt is gaining popularity in the global non-dairy milk market” — Vini, Research Analyst

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This market research report on the global non-dairy milk market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by source type (soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and others), by end-products (milk, yogurt, ice cream, cheese, creamer, and others), by distribution channel (supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA).

According to Arizton’s report, the global non-dairy milk market is projected to reach revenues of more than $38 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 14% during 2018−2024.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Dairy-free yogurt, cheese, butter, ice-cream, creamer, sour cream, and whipping cream are gaining popularity in the market.

2. The European and APAC regions accounted for a share of 61% of the global non-dairy milk market in 2018.

3. Non-dairy milk beverages are the most popular non-dairy milk products, which comprise approximately 66.29% of the global market in 2018.

4. Proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, and other essential nutrients in soy milk are boosting the demand in the global non-dairy milk market.

5. The launch of innovative flavors and varieties of dairy-free yogurt will enable vendors to attract maximum number of consumers.

6. Coconut milk is extremely popular across South East and South Asian countries in the global market.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by source type, end-products, distribution channel, and geography.

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 20 prominent players.

Global Non-Dairy Milk Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by source types, end-products, distribution channels, and geographies.

• Soy milk dominated more than half of the total market share in 2018. Soy milk is the most consumed plant-based milk alternative in the world.

• Yogurt is the fastest growing end-product segment in the global market at a CAGR of approximately 16% by 2024.

Market Segmentation by Source Types

• Soy Milk

• Almond Milk

• Coconut Milk

• Rice Milk

• Others

Market Segmentation by End-products

• Milk

• Yogurt

• Ice Cream

• Cheese

• Creamer

• Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retail Stores

• Others

Global Non-Dairy Milk Market – Dynamics

The growing demand for non-GMO food products and the rising interest in natural and organic products are fueling the growth of the global non-dairy milk market. The increasing interest in food quality and safety, while a desire for GM-free ingredients, has also emerged as a key concern for some consumers in the global market.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Growth of the Global Market:

• Growing Preference for Vegan Diets

• Increasing Number of Health-conscious Population

• Growing Investment in Plant-based Food and Beverage Industries

Global Non-Dairy Milk Market –Geography

In terms of geography, the global non-dairy milk market is categorized into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. The rising adoption of vegetarian diets and veganism in countries such as India and China, coupled with the high prevalence of lactose intolerance is driving the market in the APAC region.



 Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Indonesia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o South Africa

o UAE

Geographical Market Size & Forecast | 2018−2024

• Revenue

• Source Types

• End-products

• Key Countries

Major Vendors in the Global Non-dairy Milk Market:

• The White Wave Food Company

• The Hain Celestial Group

• Blue DiamondGrowers

• SunOpta Inc.

• Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

Other prominent vendors in the global non-dairy milk market include Freedom Food Group Limited, Eden Foods, Nutriops SL, Earth’s OWN Food Company, TriballatNoyal, ValsoiaSpA, Dohler, Panos Brands LLC, Vitasoy International Holding Limited, Oatly AB, Violife Foods, Good Karma Foods, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, Elmhurst, Chobani, NadaMoo!,MarianiWalnutmilk, Yofix Probiotics, and Miyoko Kitchen.



