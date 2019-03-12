HJSI Connector Adds Dynamic new Machine to Improve Production Capability and Drop Prices

HJSI Connector recently bought a new automatic cold heading machine to improve their production capability dramatically and help lower their product pricing.

YUEQING CITY, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, CHINA, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 11th, 2019One sign a company is on-the-rise is their willingness to invest in new equipment that can expand its capabilities. China-based HJSI Connector is a prime example of this drive to become more efficient and cost-effective. In this spirit, the company recently announced they have added a new Automatic Cold Heading Machine to the machines that their staff already have to work with.The new automatic cold heading machine is estimated to be able to lower the cost of the company to be able to produce cable glands by 30%, while also reducing raw material waste in what is considered a technical innovation in the metal cable gland field. The whole HJSI Connector team are very excited about having the new machine to use, and to be able to deliver even more value to their clients.“Our aim is to be the top manufacturer of the stainless steel cable gland in China, not only with a quality advantage over our competition but also in providing an amazing price to our customers raising allowing them to raise their profit margin,” commented Juling Zheng, the production manager of HJSI Connector. “After this machine starts working, the price of our stainless steel cable gland will be close to the price of a brass material cable gland, which is a significant change for the better. This is a big advantage and we know many customers will choose our stainless steel cable gland due to these benefits and our devotion to superior customer service.”This machine will produce sizes ranging from PG7 up to PG29 cable gland , the most common sizes on the market, in large quantities.The price of metal cable glands from HJSI Connector could end up dropping much lower in the with the skilled use of this latest machine in their factory, a factor that will likely make competing companies face enormous pressure to stay relevant.HJSI Connector is very happy to serve customers worldwide and always welcome any questions about their products, or special orders.For more information and to see their catalog of professional cable glands and accessories be sure to visit www.metalcablegland.com Contact: Tony WangContact details: metalcablegland@gmail.comTEL: 0086-13757732033



