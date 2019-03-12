Silent-Aire Appoints Mike Sweeney as Chief Innovation Officer

Mike Sweeney Silent-Aire Chief Innovation Officer Silent-Aire US Headquarters

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent-Aire , a global leader in hyperscale data center solutions today announced that Mike Sweeney has been appointed Chief Innovation Officer. Tasked to accelerate Corporate Strategy and Innovation Development, Mike will work closely with internal and external stakeholders and the rest of the senior executive team on the strategic roadmap, emerging technologies, thought leadership and new industry opportunities. He will also support and enhance the company's continued leadership in its' core market segments that are the building blocks of the Internet and global cloud infrastructure."We are thrilled to welcome Mike Sweeney to the Silent-Aire team," said Lindsey Leckelt, Co-Chief Executive Officer, "Mike has an impressive track record of delivering innovation excellence across large, complex organizations. His deep knowledge of our market's challenges and proven leadership in digital transformation and data center technologies provides a perfect foundation to develop new innovative strategies that helps our global partners and our business grow. Adding Mike to our team is key towards Silent-Aire’s continued goal of growing into a global platform business leader offering multiple solutions and technologies to the world's dominant Tech Giants that support Cloud, Edge and Classified Compute world-wide."Sweeney has spent the last three years at Salesforce, as the company’s Data Center Architect. In this role, he was responsible for the strategic vision of their global data center footprint, driving excellence through world-class process innovation and stakeholder involvement. His work at Salesforce markedly improved the cost and availability of the data center portfolio through consolidation and intelligent partnering across the industry. Sweeney has also spent several years with Microsoft where he was the Principal Data Center Architect for Microsoft’s Cloud Infrastructure Organization. Notably, at Microsoft, he helped the early global expansion of the Azure platform through data center acquisition and development projects in Germany, U.K., Canada, as well as several regions within the US. Mike is an industry expert in Modular Data Center technologies through his experiences as a Principal Engineer at Dell and Director of Engineering at IO, now Iron Mountain Data Centers. He also spent 8 years at General Dynamics where he gained engineering, manufacturing and operational experiences working within their Nuclear Submarine programs."I'm impressed with how Silent-Aire continuously demonstrates leadership in the hyperscale industry, from innovative and unique turn key solutions to its’ focus on quality, safety, and sustainability" said Sweeney. "The executive team has a customer first mentality that is not as common as it should be, I think Dan and Lindsey have set the stage well and we’re going to continue to see customers grow with us.”Sweeney is a member of the Equinix Technology Advisory Board, a seasoned industry speaker and thought leader. Originally from Pennsylvania, Sweeney attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy and will complete the University of Washington EMBA program in 2020.



