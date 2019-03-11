Mergen Orthodontics Wins Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction

Iowa City orthodontist earns the Spectrum Award for outstanding customer satisfaction for the past five straight years.

Our goal is to provide our patients the highest-quality orthodontic care using the most advanced technology at a reasonable fee while maximizing patient convenience and comfort.” — Dr. John Mergen

LAPEER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to a combination of modern technology and old-fashioned customer service, Dr. John Mergen and the team at Mergen Orthodontics have just earned a fifth consecutive City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction.

Winners of the Spectrum Award are based on City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

Mergen Orthodontics (www.mergenorthodontics.com) in Iowa City offers outstanding orthodontic care for the entire family in a modern, relaxing atmosphere. As a second-generation orthodontist, Dr. Mergen is following in his father’s footsteps of offering exceptional orthodontic care backed by personal service.

Dr. Mergen has created a practice that is focused on patients’ individual needs and lifestyles to provide solutions for life-changing smiles. Among the services offered are clear braces, Invisalign® and Invisalign® Teen. In fact, Dr. Mergen is the Top Invisalign® provider in Eastern Iowa.

The office is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, offering an environment like no other to provide the best experience for patients. “Our goal is to provide our patients the highest-quality orthodontic care using the most advanced technology at a reasonable fee while maximizing patient convenience and comfort,” says Dr. Mergen. “Our average treatment time is only 12 to 14 months.”

At Mergen Orthodontics, patients are number one. Thanks to the amazing staff and the ongoing service training they receive from companies such as Disney and Hyatt, customers always receive the best treatment.

“Dr. Mergen and all staff were awesome,” says patient Shelley C. “Always cheerful and kind. I am very pleased with the way my teeth look. Finally, straight teeth!! Love!! Thank you!”

“We have had a great experience,” says Julie I. “The staff has been wonderful and we would recommend Dr. Mergen’s office to anyone looking for orthodontic work.”

Mergen Orthodontics is located at 1570 Mall Drive in Iowa City. For more information, call 319-688-0800 or visit the practice’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/MERGEN-ORTHODONTICS-IOWA-CITY-IA.

