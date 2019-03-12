Issued by VictimsSpeakDB.org

VictimsSpeakDB.org Announces That It is Closing its Website to Focus on its Blog

Clergy Confessing His Sins in Vatican

Confession at the Vatican

Due to limited interest in statistical data about clergy sex abuse in the Catholic Church, VictimsSpeakDB.org is closing its website to focus on its blog.

The Roman Catholic Church can no longer exert its moral authority because it is has become an institution controlled by men who are intrinsically immoral. We are watching its demise in real time.”
— G.R. Pafumi

SPRING VALLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to limited interest in statistical data about clergy sex abuse in the Catholic Church, VictimsSpeakDB.org has decided to terminate its website. It has been in operation for more than two years. The website is scheduled to close on March 19, 2019, when the licenses to the site expire. However, G.R. Pafumi, founder of VictimsSpeakDb.org, plans to maintain the two SACCADAS (Survivor Accounts of Catholic Clergy Abuse, Denial, Accountability and Silence) databases, one covering the victims and the other covering clergy offenders. Mr. Pafumi will continue monitoring clergy abuse and report its results on the VictimsSpeakDB blog.

Mr. Pafumi said, "While I enjoyed doing the research and posting its results on the VictimsSpeakDb website, I found little interest in the data. Legislators and victims' groups seem to be concentrating more on the personal aspects of abuse than a statistical analysis of it. I would think that legislators who are considering expanding the statute of limitation to report sex crimes against children would want to know how long it takes the average person to come forward and report a crime. This is not the case."

VictimsSpeakDb.org will make its updated data available to those in need. He can reached at the VictimsSpeakDB blog website. A user only needs to post a comment to any blog and Mr. Pafumi will reply. It is necessary for the user to leave his name and email address in a comment if he or she expects a reply. Mr. Pafumi notes that all of the text, tables and graphs currently on the VictimsSpeakDb website are downloadable. Any user who need to download information off of the site, needs to do it before March 19, 2019.

Victims and others interested in a chronology and history of sex abuse in the Catholic Church can purchase any of Mr. Pafumi's four books about this subject on Amazon.com. Through the end of March, all four books will be offered at a substantial discount:

• Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus: Volume I: Pain and Suffering, Aftermath of the Catholic Church's Belief in its Own Infallibility. Print Length: 515 pages. Publisher: VictimsSpeakDB Books, February 19, 2018.
Kindle Original List Price: $9.99. Promotion Price: $2.99. Discount: 70%.
• Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus: Volume II: Clergy Sex Abuse, The Indifference of the Last Six Popes. Print Length: 360 pages. Publisher: VictimsSpeakDB Books, May 1, 2018.
Kindle Original List Price: $9.99. Promotion Price: $2.99. Discount: 70%.
• Clergy Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church. Print Length: 615 pages. Publisher: VictimsSpeakDB Books, June 28, 2015.
Kindle Original List Price: $9.99. Promotion Price: $2.99. Discount: 70%.
• Bless Me Father, For You Have Sinned: Resident evil in a Catholic Church populated with sexual deviates, psychopaths, sadists and nonbelievers. Print Length: 458 pages. Publisher: VictimsSpeakDB Books, June 29, 2015.
Kindle Original List Price: $9.99. Promotion Price: $2.99. Discount: 70%.

G.R. Pafumi
VictimsSpeakDB.org
+1 845-538-1892
email us here

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
G.R. Pafumi
VictimsSpeakDB.org
+1 845-538-1892
Share This Story

Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus

Company Details
VictimsSpeakDB.org
45 N COLE AVE
SPRING VALLEY
10977-4736 , New York
United States
845-538-1892
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

G.R. Pafumi is the founder of VictimsSpeakDB.org, a public website which provides comprehensive and detailed statistical data about Catholic clergy sex abuse of minors and vulnerable adults in 52 countries on six continents. It is the conduit for the proprietary SACCADAS database, which Pafumi designed and created. SACCADAS: Survivor Accounts of Catholic Clergy Abuse, Denial, Accountability and Silence. The database and website use statistical inference to analyze patterns of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. Mr. Pafumi received his B.S. degree in finance and engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He also has an M.S. in Quantitative Analysis as well as an M.B.A. in Finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University. Mr. Pafumi was previously associated with Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and HSBC Bank. He is a former Wall Street "quant," specializing in the quantitative analysis of derivative securities. Mr. Pafumi's work more recently has focused on reducing or eliminating the statute of limitations for sex crimes perpetrated on minors. Mr. Pafumi has used his extensive background as a research analyst to write books about polemical topics. His book, "Is Our Vision of God Obsolete? Often What We Believe Is Not What We Observe," compared the universe and our place in it, as articulated in the Bible, with the evidence available from contemporary science and discovery. In, "The Origin and Rise, Decline and Fall of the God Known as Yahweh: Why the God of Abraham Is Incongruous in the 21st Century," Mr. Pafumi traced the origin and history of the Israelites back 4,000 years to Egypt, based on recent archaeological discoveries. "Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus" delves into the sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy.

VictimsSpeakDB.org Home Page

More From This Author
VictimsSpeakDB.org Announces That It is Closing its Website to Focus on its Blog
VictimsSpeakDB.org Announces That It is Going Off the Air, Actually the Internet
VictimsSpeakDB.org Launches Book Promotion in Anticipation of Vatican's Summit on Clergy Sex Abuse February 21-24, 2019
View All Stories From This Author