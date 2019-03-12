VictimsSpeakDB.org Announces That It is Closing its Website to Focus on its Blog

Confession at the Vatican

Due to limited interest in statistical data about clergy sex abuse in the Catholic Church, VictimsSpeakDB.org is closing its website to focus on its blog.

The Roman Catholic Church can no longer exert its moral authority because it is has become an institution controlled by men who are intrinsically immoral. We are watching its demise in real time.” — G.R. Pafumi

SPRING VALLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to limited interest in statistical data about clergy sex abuse in the Catholic Church, VictimsSpeakDB.org has decided to terminate its website. It has been in operation for more than two years. The website is scheduled to close on March 19, 2019, when the licenses to the site expire. However, G.R. Pafumi, founder of VictimsSpeakDb.org, plans to maintain the two SACCADAS (Survivor Accounts of Catholic Clergy Abuse, Denial, Accountability and Silence) databases, one covering the victims and the other covering clergy offenders. Mr. Pafumi will continue monitoring clergy abuse and report its results on the VictimsSpeakDB blog.

Mr. Pafumi said, "While I enjoyed doing the research and posting its results on the VictimsSpeakDb website, I found little interest in the data. Legislators and victims' groups seem to be concentrating more on the personal aspects of abuse than a statistical analysis of it. I would think that legislators who are considering expanding the statute of limitation to report sex crimes against children would want to know how long it takes the average person to come forward and report a crime. This is not the case."

VictimsSpeakDb.org will make its updated data available to those in need. He can reached at the VictimsSpeakDB blog website. A user only needs to post a comment to any blog and Mr. Pafumi will reply. It is necessary for the user to leave his name and email address in a comment if he or she expects a reply. Mr. Pafumi notes that all of the text, tables and graphs currently on the VictimsSpeakDb website are downloadable. Any user who need to download information off of the site, needs to do it before March 19, 2019.

