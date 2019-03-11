Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Will Be Exhibiting at Pittcon 2019

Super Brush Foam Swabs

Super Brush LLC will be traveling to Philadelphia to exhibit at this year’s Pittcon show.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfield, Massachusetts – Super Brush LLC will be traveling to Philadelphia to exhibit at this year’s Pittcon show. Pittcon is an annual conference and exposition on laboratory science featuring scientists from all around the world. With more than 2,000 technical sessions and a three-day exhibition, Pittcon makes it easy for visitors to connect to the latest research and developments from leading scientists.

Super Brush will be showing their lint-free foam applicators ideal for removing excess residue, powders, liquid, and debris from lab equipment, surfaces and tubing. Swabs are available with handles ranging from 7 cm to as long as 2.5 meters.

“Pittcon is a great opportunity for us to engage with many of our customers in the laboratory industries and collaboratively design solutions to meet their challenges. Part of Super Brush success over the last six decades has been our ability to engage with nascent technologies and developing custom tools for our customers. This year at Pittcon we are looking forward to seeing our current and prospective customers as well as all the new innovations presented at the show,” explains Johan Sunryd, Super Brush’s Business Development Manager.

Super Brush will be located at booth 831.

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.





