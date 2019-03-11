ItaliaSec: Italy's Leading Cyber Security Summit Returns to Rome, 14-15 May

ROME, ITALY, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy has the 7th highest rate of cyber crime in the world. As a consequence, the desire and need for cyber security is booming in the country. But each time a cyber security firm emerges and regulations act, the threats they must face rapidly develop. So, by popular demand, ItaliaSec returns to Rome on the 14th-15th of May 2019 providing the 3rd annual platform for senior security professionals from the Government, Banking & Finance, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Retail, Manufacturing, and Transport industries to discuss their challenges and urgent cyber threats and to collaborate in safeguarding from them with a focus on business practices.2019’s agenda includes real-life case studies, panel debates, roundtables and group discussions to approach key topics with actionable insights, including:• How to see cyber security as a business enabler to drive productivity and revenue, how to communicate cyber security with the board for support and other top advice for CISOs, and how to address the new challenges posed by Industry 4.0, supply chain risks, and the digitalisation of the Italian public sector.ItaliaSec is curated in partnership with a Steering Committee of industry experts. Those involved include:• Andrea Rigoni, Partner at Deloitte• Corradino Corradi, Head of ICT Security at Vodafone• Loredana Mancini, WIA Vice Chair at OWASP/WIA• Franco Picchioni, Head of Cyber Security at Eni Gas & Luce• Franco Cerutti, Director of IT Security & Compliance at Costa Crociere Request a brochure for a detailed agenda and full line-up of speakers.2-Day conference passes include: access to all sessions in the agenda, a PDF copy of all presentations (post-summit), refreshments during networking breaks, seated lunches, and a CPD certificate of attendance. Save €200 on your delegate pass by booking before the 24th of March with the Early Bird Rate. Register now at https://cyberseries.io/italiasec/ ###ItaliaSec is brought to you by Qatalyst Global, the international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for senior professionals in the tech space. The success of Qatalyst Global events lies in balancing expertly-curated programming with extensive opportunities for networking, exchanging real-life experiences and collaborating towards digital resilience to accelerate growth.

