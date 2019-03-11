Veterans with Hearing Damage May Have Legal Claims Against Makers of Defective Earplugs

Attorney Lewis S. "Mike" Eidson

The earplugs are the dual-ended CAEv2 Combat Arms from manufacturer 3M. Service members may suffer from hearing loss and tinnitus as a result of defects.

Our men and women in uniform have a right to sue 3M for the damages to their health caused by these earplugs.” — Attorney Lewis S. "Mike" Eidson

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of US Military personnel may have legal claims against a government contractor for allegedly providing defective earplugs that led to severe hearing-related injuries.The earplugs in question are the dual-ended CAEv2 Combat Arms from manufacturer 3M. They were reportedly standard-issue from 2000 to 2016, but have since been discontinued. The claims include allegations that the earplugs failed to create a full seal inside the ear. As a result, many service members now suffer from hearing loss, tinnitus, and loss of balance.This would not be the first time 3M has faced legal action over these earplugs. In July of 2018, the company paid $9.1 million to the government to settle allegations that 3M knowingly sold a defective product without disclosing the defects.However, as injury attorney Lewis S. “Mike” Eidson points out, the injured service members need to file suit themselves to receive any sort of compensation.“The settlement is very low for a case as far-reaching as this one, and none of the money goes to the people injured by the defective product,” Eidson said in a recent interview . “Our men and women in uniform have a right to sue 3M for the damages to their health caused by these earplugs.”Eidson said that an estimated 2 million of these earplugs were distributed before they were discontinued, so a great many service members could be affected.He urges any veterans who used these earplugs and now suffer from hearing-related issues to contact an attorney at once to discuss their options for recovery. His firm accepts cases nationwide.“We don’t charge anything for the initial consultation, and if we determine you have a case, we will take it on a contingency basis,” he said. “That means we front all expenses involved, and if we don’t get you any compensation, you don’t pay.”Mike Eidson is a founding partner of the Miami-based law firm Colson Hicks Eidson. He has been involved in defective product lawsuits for decades, starting with the infamous Ford Pinto lawsuits. He has since helped victims recover from defective tire blowouts and the Toyota “sudden acceleration” crashes. He has written two textbooks about product liability litigation, and he is the past president of the American Association for Justice.Mike Eidson accepts injury cases from across the nation. Contact him now by calling 888-544-6767.

US Soldiers May Have Claims for Hearing Loss Against Earplug Manufacturer 3M



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.