Global Butter Alternatives Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Liquid butter alternatives are used in many instances where the butter or margarine is substituted at a cost significantly lower than the butter and zero grams of trans-fat per servings. These products are extremely versatile as these will not burn, spatter, or scorch. The liquid butter alternatives are used as a butter alternative in the restaurant industry. Liquid butter alternatives are also known as phase oil. It is one of the common butter substitutes majorly used in restaurants and hotels. The primary use of the phase oil is frying, but these can be further used for baking and other recipes. Few of the benefits of the butter alternative driving the sales is the authentic buttery taste, the lightly salted formula, the high heat tolerance, convenience and the cost effectiveness.

Direct sales include HORECA and accounts for the largest share in the food industry. Hotels and restaurants are the major consumers for the liquid butter alternative. These are available through various raw materials such as canola, soybean, and others.

North America accounted for the largest owing to the eating habits of the consumers in the region.

The global Butter Alternatives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Butter Alternatives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butter Alternatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

Wilmar

Bunge Limited

Venture Foods

AAK Foodservice

Peerless Holdings

...

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Palm Oil Type

Lauric Oil Type

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

