Reconstituted Wood Products Manufacturing Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2019
Description
Global reconstituted wood products market outlook is positive with significant growth potential for MDF and hardboard products. There is mounting pressure to increase investments and improve quality of reconstituted wood products. At the same time, emerging market growth, increasing investments, rapid urbanization and rising population is driving the demand for reconstituted wood products market.
The reconstituted wood products market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.
The reconstituted wood products market is fragmented. Major players in the market are Georgia-Pacific LLC, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Norbord Inc, Roseburg Forest Products Co and Weyerhaeuser Company however a large part of the market is made up by smaller local players.
MDF accounted for the largest share of the reconstituted wood products market in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from MDF, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included rapid urbanization in emerging markets, government investments in affordable housing, technological advances such as automation and robotics.
North America is the largest reconstituted wood products market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe region. Going forward, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the reconstituted wood products market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Africa which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.
China is the largest market in terms of value and in the reconstituted wood products market. China and Brazil are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.
The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in lumber supply, availability of alternative to wood products and export and import regulations.Report Scope
This research report categorizes the reconstituted wood products market by type include Particle Board, Hardboard, OSB (oriented strand board) and MDF (medium density fiberboard).
- Country specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, USA and Brazil
- Characterization and quantification of potential market for reconstituted wood products
- Identification and usage of environmental friendly adhesives instead of formaldehyde in production of reconstituted wood products to reduce health risks
- Detailed description about particle board, hardboard, OSB (oriented strand board) and MDF (medium density fibreboard) and their preference over plywood
- Profiles of the major players in the market including, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Louisiana-Pacific Corp., Norbord Inc, Roseburg Forest Products Co and Weyerhaeuser Company
