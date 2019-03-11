Aramid Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Aramid -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

Global Aramid Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Aramid industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Aramid manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Aramid industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Aramid Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Aramid as well as some small players. At least 13 companies are included:

* Dupont

* Teijin

* Yantai Tayho Advanced Material

* Kermel

* Kamenskvolokno JSC

* KOLON Industries

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Aramid market

* Para Aramid -PPTA

* Meta Aramid -MPIA

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Composite Materials

* Bulletproof Products

* Building Materials

* Electronic Equipment

* Other

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

...

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Dupont

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Aramid Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Dupont

16.1.4 Dupont Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.2 Teijin

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Aramid Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Teijin

16.2.4 Teijin Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.3 Yantai Tayho Advanced Material

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Aramid Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Yantai Tayho Advanced Material

16.3.4 Yantai Tayho Advanced Material Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.4 Kermel

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Aramid Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Kermel

16.4.4 Kermel Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.5 Kamenskvolokno JSC

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Aramid Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Kamenskvolokno JSC

16.5.4 Kamenskvolokno JSC Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.6 KOLON Industries

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Aramid Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of KOLON Industries

16.6.4 KOLON Industries Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.7 HYOSUNG

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Aramid Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of HYOSUNG

16.7.4 HYOSUNG Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

......

Continued...

