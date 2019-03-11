ATHENA ART FINANCE ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

Cynthia E. Sachs Appointed Chief Executive Officer, President and Member of Athena’s Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athena Art Finance Corp. (Athena) announced today changes to its executive leadership team. Cynthia E. Sachs has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, President and member of Athena’s Board of Directors. Sachs replaces G. Andrea Danese who has served as CEO since Athena’s launch in 2015.Over the past four years, Athena has established itself as a leading specialty art finance company. With Athena firmly positioned for its next phase of growth, Danese, who led the company during Athena’s formative years with financial backing from The Carlyle Group and Pictet Private Equity, has decided to pursue other opportunities.Sachs has served as Chief Investment Officer since Athena’s inception in 2015 and has more than 25 years of banking experience at major financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg, Natixis and Bank of America. She successfully expanded her core competencies in corporate credit, structured finance and data analytics to the art market to create a best-in class institutional art lending platform.“Cynthia's leadership has been instrumental in creating Athena's disciplined credit culture, strong track record and solid reputation,” said Jamie Niven, Athena’s Chairman. “We look forward to Athena’s continued growth under her leadership.”Sachs will continue to serve as Chief Investment Officer in her expanded role and to manage Athena’s loan underwriting and risk management functions.About Athena Art Finance ( www.athena-art.com Athena is a leading, independent finance company specializing in art-based lending. Athena provides its clients with a flexible and solutions-oriented option for financing secured by high-value artwork. Our clients are high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts and art market professionals, and we work closely with their advisors, private bankers and wealth managers. Based in New York, Athena has originated nearly $250 million in art-based financing for its clients globally.



