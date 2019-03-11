Global Soy Desserts Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Soy Desserts Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Soy desserts mostly comprise soy pies, soy cheesecakes, soy pudding, and soy ice creams which are completely dairy free and are manufactured using soy milk.

During 2017, the soy desserts distribution was led by the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment, which accounted for more than 55% of the market share in terms of revenue. The widespread availability of a wide array of soy and soy-based products in such stores will lead to the strong growth of this market segment during the estimated period.

In terms of geography, the APAC region led the global soy desserts market. The growth of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing number of health-conscious individuals, growing vegan population, and increasing disposable income among consumers.

The global Soy Desserts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Soy Desserts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soy Desserts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Hershey Company

Whitewave Services

Danone Groupe

Dean Foods

Hain Celestial

So Delicious

Turtle Mountain

AFC Soy Foods

Alpro

DF Mavens

Earth's Own Food Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soy Milks

Soy Creams

Soy Pies and Soy Cakes

Other

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Food and Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Table of Contents

1 Soy Desserts Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Soy Desserts

1.2 Soy Desserts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Soy Desserts Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Soy Milks

1.2.3 Soy Creams

1.2.4 Soy Pies and Soy Cakes

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Soy Desserts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Soy Desserts Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.3 Food and Drink Specialists

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.4 Global Soy Desserts Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Soy Desserts Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Soy Desserts Market Size

1.5.1 Global Soy Desserts Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Soy Desserts Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Soy Desserts Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Soy Desserts Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Soy Desserts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Soy Desserts Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Soy Desserts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Soy Desserts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Soy Desserts Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Soy Desserts Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Soy Desserts Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Soy Desserts Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Soy Desserts Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Soy Desserts Production

3.4.1 North America Soy Desserts Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Soy Desserts Production

3.5.1 Europe Soy Desserts Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Soy Desserts Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Soy Desserts Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Soy Desserts Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Soy Desserts Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Soy Desserts Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Soy Desserts Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Soy Desserts Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Soy Desserts Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Soy Desserts Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Soy Desserts Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Soy Desserts Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Soy Desserts Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Soy Desserts Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Soy Desserts Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Soy Desserts Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Soy Desserts Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Soy Desserts Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Soy Desserts Business

7.1 The Hershey Company

7.1.1 The Hershey Company Soy Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Soy Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 The Hershey Company Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Whitewave Services

7.2.1 Whitewave Services Soy Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Soy Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Whitewave Services Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Danone Groupe

7.3.1 Danone Groupe Soy Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Soy Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Danone Groupe Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dean Foods

7.4.1 Dean Foods Soy Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Soy Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dean Foods Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hain Celestial

7.5.1 Hain Celestial Soy Desserts Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Soy Desserts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hain Celestial Soy Desserts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 So Delicious

Continuous…

