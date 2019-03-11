WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Sleep Disorder 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2026”.

Sleep Disorder Industry 2019

Description:-

The sleep disorder market size is anticipated to reach over USD 1.31 billion by 2017. In 2017, the sleep apnea devices dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the Fastest growing contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

Sleep is complex neurological state that helps in restoring energy level in the body. Alterations in the quality and pattern if sleep may cause sleep disorder. Sleep disorder is defined as a sleep problem, which is characterized by snoring, insomnia, depression, and sleep apnea. Recently, in a study it is found that the approximately more than 75% of Americans from the age of 25 to 59 suffer from sleep disorder in the U.S. Sleep disorder is basically characterize by the difficulty in falling asleep, daytime fatigue, lack of concentration, anxiety, and depression.

The sleep disorder market is primarily driven by the increasing number individual population suffering from various mental disorders, and rising awareness for the treatment of sleep disorders in the coming years. Furthermore, the changing life style of the people, and rising preference to the sedentary life style to also support the market growth in the coming years. Additionally, changing working culture, increasing geriatric population, and lack of quality sleep to also boost the market growth during the forecast period.

On the other side, increasing morbidity due to sleep disorder has increased the healthcare cost, and related side effects of the drugs, and increasing patent expiries that are used in treating sleep disorders which would impede the market growth during the forecast period. The treatment for include medication, better sleeping habits, and devices. Medicines such as, Hetlioz (tasimelteon) by Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Intermezzo (zolpidem tartrate sublingual tablet) by Transcept Pharmaceuticals, and Silenor (doxepin) by Somaxon Pharma are some of the FDA approved drugs that are observed to be beneficial during the treatment of sleep disorders.

The industry is segmented on the basis of disorder type, device, treatment, and geography. Based on disorder type, the market is bifurcated into sleep apnea, sleep breathing disorders, insomnia, hypersomnia, circadian rhythm disorders, parasomnia, and sleep movement disorders. on the basis of devices, the market is segmented into sleep apnea devices, sleep laboratories, and mattresses & pillows. By Treatment, the market is further bifurcated as psychiatric treatment, behavioral treatment, cognitive behavioral therapy, and medication therapy.

The market for sleep disorder in North America generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. High number of patient population suffering the sleeping disorders is the primary factor accountable for the highest market growth. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services reports, approximately 20% Americans are suffering from sleep disorder. Thus, increasing demand for early treatments along with increasing patient pool, and growing patient awareness for proper diagnosis methods are factors boosting the growth in North America.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in terms of revenue. Growing awareness about sleep disorders and developing healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that are projected to generate lucrative opportunities for the market in APAC.

The major key players operating in the Sleep Disorder industry include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Becton Dickson and Company, Cardinal Health, Natus Medical Incorporated Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

The global sleep disorders market on the basis of disorder, devices, treatment and region:

Sleep Disorder by Disorder Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Insomnia

Hypersomnia

Insufficient Sleep Syndrome

Narcolepsy

Sleep Apnea

Sleep Breathing Disorders

Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Parasomnia

Sleep Eating Disorder

Sleep Terror

REM Sleep Behavior Disorder

Others

Sleep Movement Disorders

Restless Leg Syndrome

Sleep Leg Cramps

Sleep Disorder Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Sleep Apnea Devices

Sleep Laboratories

Mattresses & Pillows

Sleep Disorder Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Psychiatric Treatment

Behavioral Treatment

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Medication Therapy

Prescription Drugs

OTC Drugs

Herbal Drugs

