Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Freight Transport Management Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Freight Transport Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report focuses on the global Freight Transport Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Transport Management development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Freight Transport Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
JDA Software 
Manhattan Associates 
CTSI - Global 
Accenture 
Descartes Systems Group 
DSV 
High Jump Software 
CEVA Logistics

 

 Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3400066-global-freight-transport-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025                              

                                     

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Freight Transportation Cost Management 
Freight Security and Monitoring System 
Freight Mobility Solution 
Freight Operation Management Solution 
Freight 3PL Solutions 
Warehouse Management System

Market segment by Application, split into 
Road Freight 
Rail Freight 
Waterborne Freight 
Air Freight

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3400066-global-freight-transport-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025                    

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Freight Transportation Cost Management 
1.4.3 Freight Security and Monitoring System 
1.4.4 Freight Mobility Solution 
1.4.5 Freight Operation Management Solution 
1.4.6 Freight 3PL Solutions 
1.4.7 Warehouse Management System 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Freight Transport Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Road Freight 
1.5.3 Rail Freight 
1.5.4 Waterborne Freight 
1.5.5 Air Freight 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Freight Transport Management Market Size 
2.2 Freight Transport Management Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Freight Transport Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Freight Transport Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 JDA Software 
12.1.1 JDA Software Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Freight Transport Management Introduction 
12.1.4 JDA Software Revenue in Freight Transport Management Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 JDA Software Recent Development 
12.2 Manhattan Associates 
12.2.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Freight Transport Management Introduction 
12.2.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Freight Transport Management Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development 
12.3 CTSI - Global 
12.3.1 CTSI - Global Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Freight Transport Management Introduction 
12.3.4 CTSI - Global Revenue in Freight Transport Management Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 CTSI - Global Recent Development 
12.4 Accenture 
12.4.1 Accenture Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Freight Transport Management Introduction 
12.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Freight Transport Management Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Accenture Recent Development 
12.5 Descartes Systems Group 
12.5.1 Descartes Systems Group Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Freight Transport Management Introduction 
12.5.4 Descartes Systems Group Revenue in Freight Transport Management Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 Descartes Systems Group Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Radar Sensor Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2026
Global Computer Microchips Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size Share, 2018
Discover Global Static RAM Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges
View All Stories From This Author