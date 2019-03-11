Freight Transport Management Market Size – Industry Share Report 2025
This report focuses on the global Freight Transport Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Transport Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Freight Transport Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
JDA Software
Manhattan Associates
CTSI - Global
Accenture
Descartes Systems Group
DSV
High Jump Software
CEVA Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Freight Transportation Cost Management
Freight Security and Monitoring System
Freight Mobility Solution
Freight Operation Management Solution
Freight 3PL Solutions
Warehouse Management System
Market segment by Application, split into
Road Freight
Rail Freight
Waterborne Freight
Air Freight
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Freight Transport Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Freight Transportation Cost Management
1.4.3 Freight Security and Monitoring System
1.4.4 Freight Mobility Solution
1.4.5 Freight Operation Management Solution
1.4.6 Freight 3PL Solutions
1.4.7 Warehouse Management System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Freight Transport Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Road Freight
1.5.3 Rail Freight
1.5.4 Waterborne Freight
1.5.5 Air Freight
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Freight Transport Management Market Size
2.2 Freight Transport Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Freight Transport Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Freight Transport Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 JDA Software
12.1.1 JDA Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Freight Transport Management Introduction
12.1.4 JDA Software Revenue in Freight Transport Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 JDA Software Recent Development
12.2 Manhattan Associates
12.2.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Freight Transport Management Introduction
12.2.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Freight Transport Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development
12.3 CTSI - Global
12.3.1 CTSI - Global Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Freight Transport Management Introduction
12.3.4 CTSI - Global Revenue in Freight Transport Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 CTSI - Global Recent Development
12.4 Accenture
12.4.1 Accenture Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Freight Transport Management Introduction
12.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Freight Transport Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.5 Descartes Systems Group
12.5.1 Descartes Systems Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Freight Transport Management Introduction
12.5.4 Descartes Systems Group Revenue in Freight Transport Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Descartes Systems Group Recent Development
Continued…….
