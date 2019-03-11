Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Fe-Si Steel | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

This report studies the global Fe-Si Steel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Fe-Si Steel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
NLMK Group 
AK Steel 
NSSMC 
ThyssenKrupp 
Posco 
JFE Steel 
ArcelorMittal 
Stalprodukt S.A. 
ATI 
Cogent(Tata Steel) 
WISCO 
Baosteel 
Ansteel 
Shougang

 

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
General 
High Magnetic Strength 
Domain Refinement 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Transformer 
Power Generator 
Electric Motor 
Other

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze and study the global Fe-Si Steel capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025); 
Focuses on the key Fe-Si Steel manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future. 
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. 
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. 
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. 
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. 
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Fe-Si Steel Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fe-Si Steel 
1.2 Fe-Si Steel Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Fe-Si Steel Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Fe-Si Steel Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 General 
1.2.3 High Magnetic Strength 
Domain Refinement 
1.3 Global Fe-Si Steel Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Fe-Si Steel Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Transformer 
1.3.3 Power Generator 
1.3.4 Electric Motor 
1.3.5 Other 
1.4 Global Fe-Si Steel Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Fe-Si Steel Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Fe-Si Steel (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Fe-Si Steel Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Fe-Si Steel Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Fe-Si Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Fe-Si Steel Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.1.1 Global Fe-Si Steel Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.1.2 Global Fe-Si Steel Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.2 Global Fe-Si Steel Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.3 Global Fe-Si Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.4 Manufacturers Fe-Si Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type 
2.5 Fe-Si Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Fe-Si Steel Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Fe-Si Steel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Global Fe-Si Steel Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 NLMK Group 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Fe-Si Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 NLMK Group Fe-Si Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 AK Steel 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Fe-Si Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 AK Steel Fe-Si Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 NSSMC 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Fe-Si Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 NSSMC Fe-Si Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 ThyssenKrupp 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Fe-Si Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 ThyssenKrupp Fe-Si Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Posco 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Fe-Si Steel Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Posco Fe-Si Steel Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

