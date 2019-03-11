The Sukemasa Trust Foundation Send Four Employees in a Voluntarist Initiative to Indonesia to Help Build Businesses

The employees were sent to work as part of Sukemasa Trust’s effort to work alongside farmers, to create opportunities in developing countries

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sukemasa Trust , an independent global markets and financial advisory firm founded on the core values of integrity, trust and global expertise, is pleased to announce that The Sukemasa Trust Foundation, the charitable arm of global investment management firm Sukemasa Trust, has again partnered with local companies from Indonesia to send four volunteers from Sukemasa Trust to work alongside farmers to help build sustainable small businesses.The project is part of Sukemasa Trust’s Emerging Undertaking Program (EUP), launched earlier this year with an international NGO that promotes business solutions to reduce poverty. The EUP’s primary aim is to encourage entrepreneurship and create opportunity in developed countries.The Sukemasa Trust Foundation supports the development of the specialty coffee and cocoa value chains, providing sustainable and lucrative business opportunities for poor Indonesian farmers. Specifically, with funding from the Sukemasa Trust Foundation, the initiative provides technical and business support to a total of 1,000 smallholder farming families to produce specialty coffee or cocoa on over 5,000 hectares of land, and establish links to major buyers.“Our firm encourages skills-based volunteering,” said Albert Ando, Executive Vice President and Head of Sukemasa Trust. “Through Sukemasa Trust’s Emerging Undertaking Program, employees participate in a cross-border global pro bono program, working with local entrepreneurs, and sharing their knowledge to help others in developing countries advance projects in their communities.”Volunteers will spend six weeks conducting interviews, identifying input suppliers and helping develop the most appropriate model to establish a supplier financed fertilization scheme that will allow farmers to improve their productivity.Sukemasa Trust is an independent global markets and financial advisory firm founded on the core values of integrity, trust and global expertise. The firm provides innovative financing and structuring solutions across the balance sheet with vast experience in the asset management, equity and alternatives markets. Sukemasa Trust is an independent and relationship-driven business serving individual investors, institutional investors, corporations and financial institutions and is transparent at every level. Our knowledgeable global team can provide unbiased advice and superior service that puts your needs first, not ours. At present, in addition to handling stocks in fifteen Asian markets including ASEAN countries, the Company has also started handling stocks in Europe and the U.S.



