Industrial Gases Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Industrial Gases Market

Industrial gas is a generic term for gases (liquefied gases) used widely in all industries for raw materials and intermediate materials in the manufacturing industry, or for quality improvement, energy saving and the safety in manufacturing processes. This does not include city gas (coal gas for domestic use) and LP gas that are mainly used for household energy. Medical gases used in hospitals are included among industrial gases.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799376-global-industrial-gases-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Airgas

Messer

Yingde Gases

Industrial gases are used in a variety of purity grades and for a wide range of purposes, including food gases and medical gases. Industrial gases can make production processes safer and more cost-effective and improve product quality. They often contribute to environmental protection. Some processes and applications would even be inconceivable without the chemical properties of gases.

Typical user sectors include the automotive industry, the steel industry, environmental engineering, food and beverages, construction, metallurgy, glass and ceramics, medicine and pharmaceuticals, the chemical industry, and research and development.

The global industrial gases market is highly concentrated as it is mainly dominated by four giants, Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals. However, there is news revealing that Praxair is negotiating with Linde about the merger. Once the merger is implemented, the market will become more and more concentrated.

Global Industrial Gases market size will increase to 70500 Million US$ by 2025, from 60200 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Gases.

This report researches the worldwide Industrial Gases market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Industrial Gases breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Industrial Gases Breakdown Data by Type

Atmospheric Gas

Process Gas

Others

Industrial Gases Breakdown Data by Application

Manufacturing

Chemical & Energy

Metals

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Others

Industrial Gases Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Industrial Gases Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Industrial Gases capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Industrial Gases manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Industrial Gases Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Gases Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Gases Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Atmospheric Gas

1.4.3 Process Gas

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Gases Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Chemical & Energy

1.5.4 Metals

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Electronics

1.5.7 Food & Beverage

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Linde Group

8.1.1 Linde Group Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Gases

8.1.4 Industrial Gases Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Air Liquide

8.2.1 Air Liquide Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Gases

8.2.4 Industrial Gases Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Praxair

8.3.1 Praxair Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Gases

8.3.4 Industrial Gases Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Air Products and Chemicals

8.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Gases

8.4.4 Industrial Gases Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

8.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Gases

8.5.4 Industrial Gases Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Air Water

8.6.1 Air Water Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Gases

8.6.4 Industrial Gases Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Airgas

8.7.1 Airgas Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Gases

8.7.4 Industrial Gases Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Messer

8.8.1 Messer Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Gases

8.8.4 Industrial Gases Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Yingde Gases

8.9.1 Yingde Gases Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Gases

8.9.4 Industrial Gases Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying Report@

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3799376-global-industrial-gases-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.