Lutetium Oxide Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Lutetium Oxide Market

Lutetium oxide, a white solid, is a cubic compound of lutetium sometimes used in the preparation of specialty glasses. It is also called lutecia. It is a lanthanide oxide, also known as a rare earth.

At present, the global Lutetium Oxide market is dominated by Chinese enterprises. China is the world's largest production area of Lutetium Oxide. In 2016, China accounted for 96% of the global production share. China, North America, Europe and Japan are the world's leading consumer regions. However, the consumption of downstream enterprises is dispersed and unstable. Chinese companies and the government's bargaining power is weak, the market price is not dominated by manufacturers

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799352-global-lutetium-oxide-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Treibacher

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

Chenguang Rare Earth

Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces

Jiangsu Guosheng Rare-earth

Gansu Rare Earth New Material

Yongxing Chemical Industry

In 2016, global Lutetium Oxide production was estimated at 81.5 tonnes. The global Lutetium Oxide revenue market is estimated at 51 million USD. China Minmetals Rare Earth is the world's largest producer. At present, the company holds 40% of the global production share. In 2011-2016, the global Lutetium Oxide prices have decreased significantly. However, in the past few months, the prices of Lutetium Oxide act certain degree of recovery.

Global Lutetium Oxide market size will increase to 120 Million US$ by 2025, from 61 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lutetium Oxide.

This report researches the worldwide Lutetium Oxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Lutetium Oxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Lutetium Oxide Breakdown Data by Type

3N

4N

4.5N

Others

Lutetium Oxide Breakdown Data by Application

Glass and Ceramics

Laser Crystals

Catalyst

Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material

Optical Dopant and Phosphors

Others

Lutetium Oxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Lutetium Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Lutetium Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Lutetium Oxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Lutetium Oxide Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lutetium Oxide Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lutetium Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 3N

1.4.3 4N

1.4.4 4.5N

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lutetium Oxide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Glass and Ceramics

1.5.3 Laser Crystals

1.5.4 Catalyst

1.5.5 Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material

1.5.6 Optical Dopant and Phosphors

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Treibacher

8.1.1 Treibacher Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lutetium Oxide

8.1.4 Lutetium Oxide Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 China Minmetals Rare Earth

8.2.1 China Minmetals Rare Earth Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lutetium Oxide

8.2.4 Lutetium Oxide Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth

8.3.1 Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lutetium Oxide

8.3.4 Lutetium Oxide Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry

8.4.1 Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lutetium Oxide

8.4.4 Lutetium Oxide Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group

8.5.1 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Lutetium Oxide

8.5.4 Lutetium Oxide Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Chenguang Rare Earth

8.6.1 Chenguang Rare Earth Company Details

Enquiry For Buying Report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3799352-global-lutetium-oxide-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.