Energy Healer Patricia Paul to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people affected by depression, grief, and trauma turn to pills, alcohol, and drugs hoping to escape their troubles only to unwittingly end up inflicting more damage to their bodies. What if there was a way to heal naturally and genuinely live joyfully liberated from the wounds that haunt us?

Patricia is an exceptional Reiki Master Healer/Teacher, Shambhala Master/Healer, Hypnotherapist, Regression Hypnotist, multi -dimensional healer and author of “The Unintentional Journey of the Soul.”

“I had to go through a number of upheavals in my life like childhood abuse and neglect and overcome a tremendous amount of emotional pain in order to access my own personal gifts,” says Patricia. “By sharing my book and my own personal journey I remind people there are wounds and scars we pick up along the way that will keep showing up till we pay attention and heal gracefully.”

Patricia works with the seven chakras that affect us spiritually, emotionally, mentally, and physically. The fact is, people unwittingly store emotions in their chakras, the spiritual energy center within the human body that become blocked because of early trauma or perceived trauma. Patricia’s clients approach her seeking help for numerous issues and she addresses them based on their individual needs. A tremendous amount of her clients end up coming off their medication and embracing the positive effects of healing naturally.

“Although I engage in all these wonderfully effective healing modalities including reading tarot cards and channeling, my niche is about helping people heal in the most optimal way,” says Patricia. “I don’t set the pace my clients do and I hold their hand every step of the way.”

Patricia urges people to understand that ninety eight percent of our behavior is on automatic pilot and we are functioning from the subconscious mind beginning from the moment of our birth and on how we have been conditioned.

‘

“Because traumatic circumstances can disable our lives we can be assured that we can get through it because it is absolutely possible to find inner peace and serenity,” says Patricia.

Patricia affirms how the harrowing effects of stress and unresolved trauma wreaks havoc on our bodies over time. For instance, generally people in their 20s and 30s suffering from anxiety may have a few physical afflictions but as they approach their 40s, 50s, and 60s those emotions stored in their bodies manifest into illness and diseases.

“That’s why releasing all our anxiety is pivotal,” says Patricia. “Forgiving others who may have hurt us is also necessary for our overall health and well-being.”

It doesn’t mean by forgiving someone you are condoning the person for their wrong doing, you are simply cutting the cord of darkness between one another and finding harmony and peace. Isn’t that what we all want for our lives?

“You carry your sacred journey within you,” says Patricia. “We actually learn and we grow from hurt, that’s how we understand who we are and we should embrace those experiences. We inspire one another and It’s all about healing the entire planet.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Patricia Paul in interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday March 12th at 1 p.m. EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on our guest please visit https://energyhealernh.com/

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno



