GREEN FLOWER PARTNERS WITH CANNABIS TRAINERS™ TO BRING SELL SMaRT™ TO THE COMPANY’S EXPANDING ACADEMY PROGRAMS

Sell Smart™ Cannabis Compliance & Safety Course Available To Students Today

Sell SMaRT™ is setting the cannabis industry standard for companies & individuals seeking to understand & embrace their local regulations to ensure they are compliant and safe within their states” — Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED_STATES, March 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Flower, the global leader in trusted cannabis education and training, has partnered with Maureen McNamara’s Cannabis Trainers™, a leading provider of compliance training for cannabis industry employees, incorporating her successful Sell-SMaRT™ program into Green Flower Academy’s certificate programs. The Sell-SMaRT™ Responsible Vendor Program is part of the Academy’s new spring quarter and available online beginning today.

“The Sell-SMaRT™ course is setting the cannabis industry standard for companies and individuals who seek to understand and embrace their local regulations to ensure that they are compliant and safe within their states,” noted Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. “We seek to integrate the most valuable content to our Academy and eagerly added this to our programs. Green Flower is extremely excited to be working with Maureen McNamara, the Founder and Chief Facilitator of Cannabis Trainers™ and look forward to hearing from our students on how important this was to their cannabis education.”



“We know how challenging it can be and the risks involved with running a licensed dispensary,” said Maureen McNamara. “We’re committed to inspiring employees to know the rules and never break them. This course is ideal for savvy business owners that are committed to their team’s professional development and want to move the cannabis industry forward with professionalism, integrity and compliance.”



The Sell-SMaRT™ Responsible Vendor Program created by Cannabis Trainers™ and powered online by Green Flower is designed to mitigate risks for cannabis businesses and company employees by demonstrating how to safely and compliantly sell cannabis to patients and customers, as well as the protocol for handling the complex situations that arise in a retail cannabis operation. Compliance issues are the top reason cannabis operators run into trouble, and the penalties are severe. Under current regulations (and already under intense scrutiny), cannabis operators who fail to act responsibly and proactively could face hefty fines, suspension of their retail license, increased insurance costs, imprisonment, and total loss of the business.



The first state health and regulatory department-approved program of its kind, Sell-SMaRT™ has been presented live as an onsite training program since 2014. The new on-demand Sell-SMaRT™ course can be accessed from almost any location and is an ideal, flexible, cost-effective solution for cannabis sales consultants/budtenders, owners, retail managers, frontline dispensary staff, regulators, and people looking to enter the cannabis industry.

Presented with McNamara’s signature humor and creativity, the comprehensive training and Certificate Program will ensure individuals are engaged, aware, knowledgeable and compliant in all facets of selling cannabis today. The on-demand, online course is now available on green-flower.com.

***

About Green Flower:

Established in 2014, Green Flower is the global leader in trusted cannabis education, featuring over 1,500+ hours of high-quality streaming video content presented by 700+ top cannabis industry experts, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders. The company offers industry-endorsed Cannabis Certifications, through their Green Flower Academy, designed to provide top-quality online training for job seekers and cannabis employees looking to bolster their credibility and skill within the cannabis industry. In 2018, the company partnered with dialogEDU, an industry-leading online learning management system, to provide designs for online higher education Cannabis programs for Trade Schools, Colleges and Universities entering the global Cannabis education market.

Green Flower is the go-to platform for information, education, and training around every aspect of cannabis today.

About Cannabis Trainers™

Cannabis Trainers™ has been involved in the legal cannabis industry since 2014, having developed a strong national presence in providing professional training in the cannabis industry. In 2014, Maureen McNamara (Founder and Chief Facilitator) worked with the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division to create the curriculum requirements for the Responsible Vendor Program (RVP). The Sell-SMaRT™ course is the first Enforcement Division and State Health Department approved RVP course in the U.S.

The global cannabis market is gearing up for expediential growth in the next 5-7 years. With 25 years of learning experience, we know that training, educating and motivating staff creates the difference between success and shut down in a highly-regulated industry. We developed Cannabis Trainers™ to provide solutions and help responsible businesses thrive.

Our mission is to create and provide detailed, customized training to inspire and inform employees and leadership about what is required to move the cannabis industry forward with integrity, professionalism and compliance.

Our goal is to provide interactive, engaging learning that is accessible, relevant, and enjoyable for industry professionals.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.