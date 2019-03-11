Latin Country Artist Dianña  Releases Spanglish Version of Popular Single “Andale Yeehaw”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin Country artist Dianña releases a Spanglish version of her debut single, “Andale Yeehaw” today on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and all other streaming platforms.

Having previously released ”Andale Yeehaw” in both English and Spanish versions garnering over 150K streams on Spotify alone in just a few months, Dianña listened to her fans and radio stations that requested a Spanglish version. Spanglish music has become an increasingly prominent genre popularized by the likes of Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias and solidified in the mainstream by mega-hits “Desposito” by Luis Fonsi Ft. Justin Bieber and “Mi Gente” by J. Balvin Ft. Beyoncé.

“I wanted to create a dance song with both Country and Latin flavors and I’m excited so many fans are looking forward to the new Spanglish version,” says Dianña.

Dianña marries her Latin and Puerto Rican heritage with a long-held love for country music, inspired by Gretchen Wilson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and the Zac Brown Band. Dianña’s second single “Rubberneck” (produced by Latin Grammy winner Alberto Lopez), is also seeing solid streaming numbers with over 50K steams since its late January release.

Check out “Andele Yeehaw (Spanglish Version)"

Check out "Andale Yeehaw” video

Connect with Dianña



