Easter Book Launch by John Beaumont - Golf in Japan: a Murder

Bernard Johns Murder Mysteries

Author, John Beaumont is pleased to announce the third novel in the Bernard Johns's series will be available for Easter 2019 called Golf in Japan: a Murder.

In this novel, accompanied by his wife Annabelle, Bernard Johns travels to Tokyo to participate in a high-level international Future Policing conference. After the conference, the Johns had planned a week’s golfing (playing the Tokyo, Hirono and Yokohama courses) and sightseeing (including Kyoto and Mount Fuji).

Their holiday was disrupted when Jonathon White’s murdered body was discovered at the side of the Aqualine golf practice range entrance with a bullet through his eye.

White, a British national, had lived in Japan for over a decade. After initial business success with the sale of his software services company, Jonathon had a checkered business history with different associations with criminal activities.

General Yamaguchi asked Bernard Johns to assist in the murder inquiry. When details of White’s past and current business activities became clear, a number of suspects came into the frame. White’s real role was allegedly to support to Satuma Trading and Exports. However, evidence came to light of criminal activities associated with human organ trades, smuggling wagyu semen and eggs to China, VAT fraud on counterfeit products, a money-laundering scam with Chinese students, and the possible use of bitcoin technology in gambling.

“I am overjoyed to present this third installment of the Bernard Johns’s series to my readers in time for Easter. This is a very exciting time for authors with ease of access to publication platforms globally available and the internet allows users from all over the world access to their favourite read. I am very excited by this latest release and hope my readers will be too” said Author and Creator John Beaumont.

About John Beaumont

John Beaumont, a former Professor of both Management and Information Systems, has been a successful international businessman for over thirty years. John has played golf throughout his working life in different countries, and, he has been a member of different clubs in England, Belgium and Spain. For the last fifteen years, living adjacent to a golf course, John and his wife, Annie, have enjoyed a life together linked to golf. John Beaumont created the character Bernard Johns to write works of complete fiction, specifically murder mysteries involving different golf courses around the world.



