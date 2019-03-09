Popnable serves music charts in over 105 countries on a daily basis

Top 100 Music Charts are updated daily in the USA, UK, and 105+ other countries.

UNITED STATES, March 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popnable is a music media that provides music charts, ranking all entries by the number of views on YouTube. Data is provided using the YouTube Data API.It is a programming interface that accomplishes receiving information between YouTube and Popnable.The website also measures current business trends, based on a different property. Popnable announces most popular music videos grouped by country, genre, and language in Top 100 Charts Since 2018, all website visitors could find charts from English World, combining English songs from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.Three more trends also started in 2019.The first one is the Arab World, competing African and Asian Arabic countries such as Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Lebanon, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Tunisia, Kuwait, Jordan, etc.Latin World launches common charts from twelve countries as follow Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.The last one is a trend combining a socialist state and a federation governed by the League of Communists of Yugoslavia made up of six socialist republics: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo, and Slovenia.Each chart is revealed on different days of the week. Since 2015, the first day of the week is Thursday. This is the day when it announced the first chart on Popnable. All weekly charts have an extended version. We update weekly rankings under the name - Top 40 Song Charts."Popnable present high-authoritative information about music videos in the USA and around the world, on a daily basis.We help people find out what videos are trending, on the current day. Popular world DJs use our brand to look at current trends. Most of them create own playlists entirely based on Popnable's Top 100 Songs Charts. Our visitors have been interested in the following rankings for the last quarter of 2018 – USA Top 40 Chart, Jamaican Top 40 Song Chart, Iraq Top 40 Chart.The information on our website is dynamically updated. That's why we are an authoritative brand. No manual actions and manipulates by our side. ” said Nedko Nedkov, a CEO of Popnable.Popnable has started a forum where people could share brand new songs or report major problems with the platform. In 2019, the website contribute stories about most important events such as EurovisionSong Contest, Sanremo, Melodifestivalen, World Awards, and many others. Everyone can pitch a story about the music market.Popnable is world fast-growing repository of songs (160 000 videos), 50 000 artists, 30 000 music channels and 15 000 charts. The brand reaches 16 000 followers on Facebook and 5 000 subscribers on YouTube.“We calculate ten billion views worldwide. 50% of all video views come from the United States ( American Top 40 ), India, Puerto Rico, and Brazil. The margin between likes and dislikes decreased significantly. In the middle of 2018, we note 5.8% dislikes compared with the received likes. Through 2019, the percentage is varied between 4.7% - up to 5%. ”, announced Nia Rouseberg, representative of Popnable.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.